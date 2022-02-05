Roblox codes - Complete list of redeem codes

All of the goodies just waiting for you to enter your Roblox codes!

Roblox is an online game platform where users can create their own games and also join games created by other users. There are lots of different Roblox codes floating around, to be honest! Some of the promo codes are for in-game items (as loads of popular games do code giveaways) while other times, there are events that require you to enter a game and enter a code for an out of game avatar item.

When it comes to free cosmetics, you might want to look beyond the Roblox Catalogue to find something cool for your avatar.

Are Roblox codes safe?

Yes, without any doubt. There is no way someone can harm you through the redeem code, you can only get an expired code warning and that's it.

You can check the list of games whose redeem codes we are updating weekly!

Gift cards

Additionally, if you are purchasing a gift card, depending on the location of the purchase, what store, and what country you are in, you can also receive special items that can then be used to decorate your avatar.

If you like the idea of customing your avatar, there's nothing better than getting some freebies to get you started right? So we have compiled a list for you below, where you can just follow the links and get free cosmetics!

Quick Grab Freebies

All you have to do is log into your Roblox account, follow the links below and tap the 'Get' button. That's all! The items will be yours forever and you can find them in your inventory.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can grab Snow Covered Ice Wings too. You can find all of the free items on the Avatar Shop by following this link.

Enter the game, get cosmetics forever

Ready Player Two Shirt and Book Hat can be claimed by entering the game titled Ready Player Two Hub. You'll also get a badge.

The Shield of the Sentinel can be claimed if you play Beat the Scammers - but you will need to find the answer to ten questions and fill them in, being rewarded with the shield and a badge.

You can get a Golden Armor Set, Savannah Cat Ear Headband, 1984 Sunglasses, Savannah Cat Head, Shoulder Stalker, Savannah Cat Tail, Barbara Minerva's Jacket, Purrfect Necklace and 1984 Fanny Pack by joining the game Wonder Woman: The Themyscira Experience and purchasing them with in-game coins. These items will become a part of your inventory for out of game wear!

Use these Roblox Island of Move promo codes, get permanent cosmetics for your avatar!

Redeem StrikeAPose in Island of Move for a Hustle Hat

Redeem SettingTheStage in Island of Move for a Build it Backpack

Redeem DIY in Island of Move for a Kinetic Staff

Redeem WorldAlive in Island of Move for a Crystalline Companion

Redeem GetMoving in Island of Move for Speedy Shades

Redeem VictoryLap in Island of Move for Cardio Cans

Redeem the following Roblox Mansion of Wonder codes

Use promo code ThingsGoBoom in Mansion of Wonder for Ghastly Aura waist accessory

Use promo code ParticleWizard in Mansion of Wonder for Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory

Use promo code FXArtist in Mansion of Wonder for Artist Backpack accessory

Use promo code Boardwalk in Mansion of Wonder for Ring of Flames waist accessory

How to redeem Roblox Promo Codes?

Roblox redeem codes

SPIDERCOLA : Redeem code to receive a free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet

TWEETROBLOX : Redeem code to receive a free The Bird Says Shoulder Pet

MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 — Redeem code to receive White Flamingo Fedora

To redeem these Roblox promo codes, first you need to be in Island of Move game! Once you are in the game world, all you have to do is walk straight to the platform. Interact with the 'Play' sign and a new window will pop up. Simply copy a promo code from our list and paste it into the new text box that will appear on your screen to claim the rewards!It’s actually very easy to redeem official Roblox codes. You just need to sign into your account and view this page . Once you are on the page, you can paste in your code and redeem it. The item will then be added to your account automatically.

The above are the currently active, official promo Roblox codes, though there are tons for individual games as well as quite a few that you can claim by going into games and redeeming codes there. If you’re interested in articles on individual games, feel free to comment below on the game you’d like us to compile a list for, and we can take a look!