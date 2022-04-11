Legends of Speed codes (April 2022) - Free gems and steps

We have compiled a list of all active Legends of Speed codes, and today we will share them with all of you. If you are an avid player of Legends of Speed, you can use these codes to get free gems and steps.

Active Legends of Speed codes

speedchampion000 - Rewards: 5,000 gems

- Rewards: 5,000 gems racer300 - Rewards: 300 steps

- Rewards: 300 steps SPRINT250 - Rewards: 250 steps

- Rewards: 250 steps hyper250 - Rewards: 250 steps

- Rewards: 250 steps legends500 - Rewards: 500 gems

- Rewards: 500 gems sparkles300 - Rewards: 300 gems

- Rewards: 300 gems launch200 - Rewards: 200 gems

Here is the list of all active Legends of Speed codes:

Expired

Currently, there are no expired Legends of Speed codes.

We will keep updating this page with new redeem codes. So don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new active ones.

How to redeem codes in Legends of Speed?

Launch Legends of Speed and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button (It's located in the right-hand side of the screen in blue)

Copy and paste any of the active Legends of Speed codes from above in the text area

Click on Enter, and you will be rewarded immediately

Here is how to redeem codes in Legends of Speed:

What are Legends of Speed codes?

About the game

Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes