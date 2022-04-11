Legends of Speed codes (April 2022) - Free gems and steps
We have compiled a list of all active Legends of Speed codes, and today we will share them with all of you. If you are an avid player of Legends of Speed, you can use these codes to get free gems and steps.
Active Legends of Speed codesHere is the list of all active Legends of Speed codes:
- speedchampion000 - Rewards: 5,000 gems
- racer300 - Rewards: 300 steps
- SPRINT250 - Rewards: 250 steps
- hyper250 - Rewards: 250 steps
- legends500 - Rewards: 500 gems
- sparkles300 - Rewards: 300 gems
- launch200 - Rewards: 200 gems
ExpiredCurrently, there are no expired Legends of Speed codes.
How to redeem codes in Legends of Speed?Here is how to redeem codes in Legends of Speed:
- Launch Legends of Speed and wait for the game to load
- Click on the codes button (It's located in the right-hand side of the screen in blue)
- Copy and paste any of the active Legends of Speed codes from above in the text area
- Click on Enter, and you will be rewarded immediately
What are Legends of Speed codes?Legends of Speed codes are released by the game's developer, which can be used to claim free in-game rewards such as gems and steps. They release these codes to celebrate special occasions and milestones.
About the gameLegends of Speed is a popular Roblox adventure game developed and published by Scriptbloxian Studios. It was released in early 2019. As the name suggests, Legends of Speed is all about speed, where you try to become the fastest ROBLOXian of all time. You can compete in races, unlock rare trails, collect epic pets, and parkour.
