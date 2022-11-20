Sonic Speed Simulator codes (November 2022)
If you are looking for the latest working Sonic Speed Simulator codes, you are in for a treat today. We have tested all the available codes for Sonic Speed Simulator and compiled them into a list, which you can check below.
Not only that, but we will also regularly update the list with new codes as and when they arrive. So, bookmark this page and check back often to find new Sonic Speed Simulator codes before others.
Sonic Speed Simulator codes
- Hooray50k - 30 minutes of speed boost
- thankyouchao - free gratitude Chao
- thumbsup - free bloxian Chao
- 40kThankYou - free rewards
- Amazing35 - free rewards
- 25k - free boost
- RIDERS - free epic riders sonic skin
These codes remain active only for a few days, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure to enter these codes exactly as given, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.
Expired Codes
- sonic central - army chao
How to redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes?If you are unaware of the redemption process, don't worry. Just follow these steps to learn how to redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes:
- Launch Sonic Speed Simulator and wait for the resources to load
- Click on the shop menu icon at the bottom of the screen
- Go to the redeem codes tab
- Copy and paste any of the active Sonic Speed Simulator code from above into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your freebies
About Sonic Speed SimulatorSonic Speed Simulator is a popular online multiplayer Roblox game developed by Gamefam and officially licensed by Roblox. It is about traversing open worlds at high speed while upgrading your character's abilities.
