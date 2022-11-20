Sonic Speed Simulator codes (November 2022)

If you are looking for the latest working Sonic Speed Simulator codes, you are in for a treat today. We have tested all the available codes for Sonic Speed Simulator and compiled them into a list, which you can check below.

Not only that, but we will also regularly update the list with new codes as and when they arrive. So, bookmark this page and check back often to find new Sonic Speed Simulator codes before others.

Sonic Speed Simulator codes

Hooray50k - 30 minutes of speed boost

- 30 minutes of speed boost thankyouchao - free gratitude Chao

- free gratitude Chao thumbsup - free bloxian Chao

- free bloxian Chao 40kThankYou - free rewards

- free rewards Amazing35 - free rewards

- free rewards 25k - free boost

- free boost RIDERS - free epic riders sonic skin

These codes remain active only for a few days, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure to enter these codes exactly as given, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.

Expired Codes

sonic central - army chao

How to redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes?

Launch Sonic Speed Simulator and wait for the resources to load

Click on the shop menu icon at the bottom of the screen

Go to the redeem codes tab

Copy and paste any of the active Sonic Speed Simulator code from above into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your freebies

If you are unaware of the redemption process, don't worry. Just follow these steps to learn how to redeem Sonic Speed Simulator codes:

