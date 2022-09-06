Tapping Legends X codes for vials and boosts (September 2022)
Tapping Legends X is the sequel to the beloved Tapping Legends. It's a clicker simulator where you must keep tapping to earn clicks and then use them on eggs to acquire new pets. We will share the latest working Tapping Legends X codes, which you can use to get free boosts, cosmetics and other in-game curries to help you progress quickly.
Currently working Tapping Legends X codes
- hundredthousandbigthanks - Reward: 9x Tap Vial, 10x Luck Vial, 9x Damage Vial and 9x Rebirth Vial
- temple - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial
- 100kbigmilestone - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial
- lab - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial
- retro - 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial
- toy - Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial
- Fantasy - Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial
- magic - Reward: free vials
- 2mgroupmembers - Reward: free vials
- 90kvialsty - Reward: free vials
- summer - Reward: free vials
- fixes4 - Reward: free vials
- candy - Reward: free vials
- swamp - Reward: free vials
- 80knicevials - Reward: free vials
- steampunk - Reward: free vials
- 70kepic - Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials
- tech - Reward: free boosts
- 1mgroupmembers - Reward: free boosts
- russo - Reward: 250 taps
- gravycatman - Reward: 250 taps
- roksek - Reward: 250 taps
Expired Codes
- fixes5 - Reward: free vials
- 4thjuly - Reward: free vials
- sorryfix - Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials
- 65kthanks - Reward: free boosts
- 60kthanks - Reward: free boosts
- 25M - Reward: free boosts
- hell - Reward: free boosts
- 50ksuscode - Reward: free boosts
- 15M - Reward: free boosts
- fixes3 - Reward: free boosts
- 40kreallyhotcode - Reward: free boosts
- heaven - Reward: free boosts
- 10m - Reward: free boosts
- 30kcoolcode - Reward: free boosts
- galaxy - Reward: free boosts
- mines - Reward: free boosts
- 20klikesforvials - Reward: free boosts
- rainbow - Reward: free boosts
- 10klikesthankyou! - Reward: free boosts
- easterluck - Reward: free boosts
- update1 - Reward: free boosts
- 5klikes - Reward: free boosts
- 2.5klikes - Reward: free boosts
- toadboi - Reward: 250 taps
- fixes2 - Reward: free boosts
- 1klikes - Reward: free boosts
- fixes1 - Reward: free boosts
- release - Reward: free boosts
Don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently, as we'll keep updating it with new codes for Tapping Legends X as and when they are released.
How to redeem Tapping Legends X codes?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Tapping Legends X codes to get free rewards:
- Launch Tapping Legends X and wait for the resources to load
- Click on the shop button from the menu located on the right-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Tapping Legends X codes from above in the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your reward