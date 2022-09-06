Tapping Legends X codes for vials and boosts (September 2022)

Tapping Legends X is the sequel to the beloved Tapping Legends. It's a clicker simulator where you must keep tapping to earn clicks and then use them on eggs to acquire new pets. We will share the latest working Tapping Legends X codes, which you can use to get free boosts, cosmetics and other in-game curries to help you progress quickly.

Currently working Tapping Legends X codes

hundredthousandbigthanks - Reward: 9x Tap Vial, 10x Luck Vial, 9x Damage Vial and 9x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 9x Tap Vial, 10x Luck Vial, 9x Damage Vial and 9x Rebirth Vial temple - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial 100kbigmilestone - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial lab - Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 6x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 6x Damage Vial and 6x Rebirth Vial retro - 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial

- 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial toy - Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial Fantasy - Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial

- Reward: 5x Tap Vial, 6x Luck Vial, 5x Damage Vial and 5x Rebirth Vial magic - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials 2mgroupmembers - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials 90kvialsty - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials summer - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials fixes4 - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials candy - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials swamp - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials 80knicevials - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials steampunk - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials 70kepic - Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials

- Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials tech - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 1mgroupmembers - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts russo - Reward: 250 taps

- Reward: 250 taps gravycatman - Reward: 250 taps

- Reward: 250 taps roksek - Reward: 250 taps

Expired Codes

fixes5 - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials 4thjuly - Reward: free vials

- Reward: free vials sorryfix - Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials

- Reward: 5x tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials 65kthanks - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 60kthanks - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 25M - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts hell - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 50ksuscode - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 15M - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts fixes3 - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 40kreallyhotcode - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts heaven - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 10m - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 30kcoolcode - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts galaxy - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts mines - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 20klikesforvials - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts rainbow - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 10klikesthankyou! - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts easterluck - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts update1 - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 5klikes - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 2.5klikes - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts toadboi - Reward: 250 taps

- Reward: 250 taps fixes2 - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts 1klikes - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts fixes1 - Reward: free boosts

- Reward: free boosts release - Reward: free boosts

How to redeem Tapping Legends X codes?

Launch Tapping Legends X and wait for the resources to load

Click on the shop button from the menu located on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Tapping Legends X codes from above in the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Tapping Legends X codes to get free rewards: