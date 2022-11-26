Anime Adventures codes for gems and summon tickets (November 2022)

Are you looking for active Anime Adventures codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Anime Adventures codes that you can redeem to get free gems, summon tickets and other rewards.

We will also keep updating this post with new Anime Adventures codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find the latest Anime Adventures codes. For fans of other Roblox experiences, we have Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Hospital Tycoon codes, Rojutsu Blox codes and a lot of others.

Currently working Anime Adventures codes

CLOVER2 - gems

- gems CLOVER - 500 gems

- 500 gems subtomaokuma - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket SubToKelvingts - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket SubToBlamspot - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket TOADBOIGAMING - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket KingLuffy - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket noclypso - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket subtosnowrbx - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket Cxrsed - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

- Use this code to get 1 summon ticket FictioNTheFirst - Use this code to get 1 summon ticket

Expired Codes

HALLOWEEN - free gems

CURSE2 - 250 gems

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - 250 gems

CURSE - 350 gems

ANDROID - Free gems

FAIRY2 - Free gems

FAIRY - Free gems

SERVERFIX - Free gems

HUNTER - Free Gems

QUESTFIX - Free Gems

HOLLOW - Free Gems

GHOUL - Use this code to get free gems

MUGENTRAIN - Use this code to get free gems

FIRSTRAIDS - Free Gems

DATAFIX - Free Gems

MARINEFORD - Free Gems

TWOMILLION - Gems

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Gems

CHALLENGEFIX - Free Rewards

GINYUFIX - Free Rewards

RELEASE - 50 Gems

How to redeem Anime Adventures codes?

Redeeming codes in Anime Adventures is a simple process. But if you are new to Anime Adventures or haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step on how to redeem Driving Simulator codes:

Launch Anime Adventures and wait for the resources to load

Go to the codes area at the spawn

Entering the blue circle will automatically open a new tab

Now copy and paste any of the active Anime Adventures codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button and enjoy your free rewards

