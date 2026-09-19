Promo codes for Emergency Response: Liberty County (September 2026)
Emergency Response: Liberty County is a popular Roblox simulator where you can take on the role of a criminal, police officer, transportation worker, or hospital worker, among many other options, and fulfil your duty. Emergency Response: Liberty County codes provide free uniforms, boosts and cash, alongside other freebies that enhance your gameplay experience.
We have covered everything you need for promo codes - from active to expired ones, how to redeem them and how to get your hands on new codes.
If you play other Roblox games, check out other code articles, such as Cabin Crew Simulator codes and Taxi Boss codes, to get free stuff in those games. There are others as well, just look around.
Emergency Response: Liberty County codes
- ERLC2026 - $10,000
Expired codes
- WELCOME2025 - $5,000
- 1BILLION - number plate
- BOOST24 - 24-hour boost
- OMB - $5,000
- RisingWolf - $5,000
- mcsloth - $5,000
- OfficerJohn - $5,000
- AmazePlays - $5,000
- Ruffles - $5,000
- POLICEWEEK24 - 48-hour x2 Law Enforcement XP boost
- HONOR24 - Police Week 2024 Uniform
- WELCOME2024 - 5k free cash
- Christmas23 - 5k free cash
- ERLC1023 - 1.5x XP boost
- PW23-PATROL - 2023 Police Week Plate
- POLICEWEEK23 - 2.5K cash and a badge
- PW23-HONOR - Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge
- PW23-SACRIFICE - 24-hour XP boost and a Badge
- 1MIL - 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate
- ONPATROL - 25K cash
- 500mil - 5K cash
- MOBILE - 5k Cash
- PHONES - 5k Cash
- UPDATE - 6k Cash
- 400mil - Exclusive Rewards
- CommunityPhoto - 5k Cash
- OnPatrol1 - 7500 cash
How do you redeem ERLC codes?
Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is relatively easy. However, if you are new or haven’t used codes before, follow the steps below:
- Launch Emergency Response: Liberty County, and wait for it to load.
- Click on the settings button located in the top right corner of the screen
- In the new window, copy and paste any of the active ERLC codes from above into the text box
- Press Enter to claim your free rewards