Emergency Response: Liberty County is a popular Roblox simulator where you can take on the role of a criminal, police officer, transportation worker, or hospital worker, among many other options, and fulfil your duty. Emergency Response: Liberty County codes provide free uniforms, boosts and cash, alongside other freebies that enhance your gameplay experience.

We have covered everything you need for promo codes - from active to expired ones, how to redeem them and how to get your hands on new codes.

If you play other Roblox games, check out other code articles, such as Cabin Crew Simulator codes and Taxi Boss codes, to get free stuff in those games. There are others as well, just look around.

Emergency Response: Liberty County codes

ERLC2026 - $10,000

Expired codes

WELCOME2025 - $5,000

$5,000 1BILLION - number plate

number plate BOOST24 - 24-hour boost

- 24-hour boost OMB - $5,000

- $5,000 RisingWolf - $5,000

- $5,000 mcsloth - $5,000

- $5,000 OfficerJohn - $5,000

- $5,000 AmazePlays - $5,000

- $5,000 Ruffles - $5,000

- $5,000 POLICEWEEK24 - 48-hour x2 Law Enforcement XP boost

- 48-hour x2 Law Enforcement XP boost HONOR24 - Police Week 2024 Uniform

- Police Week 2024 Uniform WELCOME2024 - 5k free cash

- 5k free cash Christmas23 - 5k free cash

- 5k free cash ERLC1023 - 1.5x XP boost

- 1.5x XP boost PW23-PATROL - 2023 Police Week Plate

- 2023 Police Week Plate POLICEWEEK23 - 2.5K cash and a badge

- 2.5K cash and a badge PW23-HONOR - Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge

- Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge PW23-SACRIFICE - 24-hour XP boost and a Badge

- 24-hour XP boost and a Badge 1MIL - 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate

- 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate ONPATROL - 25K cash

- 25K cash 500mil - 5K cash

- 5K cash MOBILE - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash PHONES - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash UPDATE - 6k Cash

- 6k Cash 400mil - Exclusive Rewards

- Exclusive Rewards CommunityPhoto - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash OnPatrol1 - 7500 cash

How do you redeem ERLC codes?

Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is relatively easy. However, if you are new or haven’t used codes before, follow the steps below:

Launch Emergency Response: Liberty County, and wait for it to load.

Click on the settings button located in the top right corner of the screen

In the new window, copy and paste any of the active ERLC codes from above into the text box

Press Enter to claim your free rewards

How do you get more ERLC codes?