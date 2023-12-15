Promo codes for Emergency Response: Liberty County (December 2023)
Emergency Response: Liberty County is a popular Roblox simulator where you can take on the role of a criminal, police officer, transportation worker, or hospital worker, amongst many other options, and fulfil your duty. Emergency Response: Liberty County codes provide you with free uniforms, boosts and cash, amongst other freebies that encase your gameplay experience.
We have covered everything you need for promo codes - from active to expired ones, how to redeem them and how to get your hands on new codes before others.
Emergency Response: Liberty County codesThere are no active codes at this time. Stay tuned; we will update our list with new ones as soon as they get released.
Expired codes
- ERLC1023 - 1.5x XP boost
- PW23-PATROL - 2023 Police Week Plate
- POLICEWEEK23 - 2.5K cash and a badge
- PW23-HONOR - Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge
- PW23-SACRIFICE - 24-hour XP boost and a Badge
- 1MIL - 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate
- ONPATROL - 25K cash
- 500mil - 5K cash
- MOBILE - 5k Cash
- PHONES - 5k Cash
- UPDATE - 6k Cash
- 400mil - Exclusive Rewards
- CommunityPhoto - 5k Cash
- OnPatrol1 - 7500 cash
How do you redeem codes in Liberty County?
Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is relatively easy; however, if you are new or haven’t used codes before, follow the below-given steps:
- Launch Emergency Response: Liberty County and wait for it to load completely.
- Click on the settings button located on the top right corner of the screen
- In the new window, copy and paste any of the active promo codes from above into the text box
- Press enter to claim your free rewards