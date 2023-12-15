Emergency Response: Liberty County is a popular Roblox simulator where you can take on the role of a criminal, police officer, transportation worker, or hospital worker, amongst many other options, and fulfil your duty. Emergency Response: Liberty County codes provide you with free uniforms, boosts and cash, amongst other freebies that encase your gameplay experience.

We have covered everything you need for promo codes - from active to expired ones, how to redeem them and how to get your hands on new codes before others.

If you play other Roblox titles, check out other code articles, such as Cabin Crew Simulator codes and Taxi Boss codes, to get free in those games. There are others as well, just look around.

Emergency Response: Liberty County codes

Expired codes

ERLC1023 - 1.5x XP boost

- 1.5x XP boost PW23-PATROL - 2023 Police Week Plate

- 2023 Police Week Plate POLICEWEEK23 - 2.5K cash and a badge

- 2.5K cash and a badge PW23-HONOR - Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge

- Police Week 2023 Uniform and a badge PW23-SACRIFICE - 24-hour XP boost and a Badge

- 24-hour XP boost and a Badge 1MIL - 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate

- 25k Cash and 1 Million Members Plate ONPATROL - 25K cash

- 25K cash 500mil - 5K cash

- 5K cash MOBILE - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash PHONES - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash UPDATE - 6k Cash

- 6k Cash 400mil - Exclusive Rewards

- Exclusive Rewards CommunityPhoto - 5k Cash

- 5k Cash OnPatrol1 - 7500 cash

How do you redeem codes in Liberty County?

There are no active codes at this time. Stay tuned; we will update our list with new ones as soon as they get released.

Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is relatively easy; however, if you are new or haven’t used codes before, follow the below-given steps:

Launch Emergency Response: Liberty County and wait for it to load completely.

Click on the settings button located on the top right corner of the screen

In the new window, copy and paste any of the active promo codes from above into the text box

Press enter to claim your free rewards

How do you get more Emergency Response: Liberty County codes?