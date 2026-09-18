Are you running short on coins in Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir? Don't worry. We've got you covered. We have compiled a list of all active Miraculous RP Ladybug codes you can redeem to get loads of free coins. So let's not waste any more time and get right into it.

Active Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

MLBFREES5 - Free character of your choice

- Free character of your choice MLBFREES12 - Free character of your choice

Expired codes

KWAMIBARKK - Xmas Barkk

Festive5000 - 5k charms

LADYBUG4EVER - Season 6 Pack

EIGHTMILLION - 15 Tokens

HAZE - 3 Tokens

THEMAYABSHOW - 5 Tokens

JUSTBLUE - 2500 coins

CASNATLONDON - 5 Tokens

CRITRETROSPECIAL - 2500 coins

MIRPWBR - 5 Tokens

Cheetoversary2024 - Charms

BirthdayMelody - Charms

NYC2024 - Unlocks a special location in New York City

DAY24 - Christmas Kwami Plagg

DAY20 - Unlocks charms

DAY19 - Unlocks xmas sweater

DAY17 - Unlocks charms

DAY15 - Unlocks Christmas Kwami Wayzz

DAY8 - Unlocks charms

ADVENT6 - 2000 charms

DAYTWO - Free coins

DAYONE - Charms

IVIE - Charms

TRICKORTREAT - 2.5k Charms

ADVENT12 - a Sweater

SPAWN15 - 2.5k Coins

ADVENT15 - 2.5k Coins

ADVENT22 - 2.5k Coins

THANKYOU - 2,500 coins

HAPPYBIRTHDAYHANNAH - 2,300 coins

MERUGLYMIRACULOUSBDAY - 2500 coins

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - 2,500 Charms

WEDIDIT - free coins

HALLOWEEN - free coins

FIRST - 2.5k coins

CHRISREDSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

CYFEVSSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

LEONARDSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

THEMAYASHANGHAI - 5000 coins

EVIESSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

EVIELYNSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

CASNATSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

OWLSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

PIMIKASHANGHAI - 5000 coins

MERUGLYSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

KIROHSHANGHAI - 5000 coins

MusicMelody - 2500 coins

LukasCoins - 3000 coins

B8SKCFSW9F - special in-game shirt & 5000 coins

I2MQ3EMDWK - Special in-game t-shirt & 5000 coins

JEANCOFMIRACULOUSBDAY - 2500

PIMIKAMIRACULOUSBDAY - 2500

MERUGLYMIRACULOUSRP - 2000 coins

KIROMIRACULOUSBDAY - 2500 coins

OWLMIRACULOUSBDAY - 2500 coins

YX7RG9OHE6 - special in-game shirt & 5000 coins

GKS3EVS4GE - special in-game shirt & 5000

OURFIRE - Rewards: 5,000 Coins

HANDFULOFCOINS - Rewards: 2,500 Coins

GoPlayMLB - Free Coins

COOLCHARACTER - Rwards 2,000 Coins

MAYABSHOW - Rewards: 6,000 Coins

FAVORITE - Rewards: 10,000 Coins

9BZvoyViPR - Free Coins

VOJMV67B - Rewards: 5,000 Coins

B2R3AR6Z - Rewards 5,000 Coins

AXC6LCKJ - Rewards 5,000 Coins

MELZINHA - Rewards: 6,000 Coins

FeFNG2Z4 - 2,500 Coins

geA87CZT - 10,000 Coins

zffaUNiU - 6,000 Coins

Vyocx4bh - 4,000 Coins

OJGKQC0Y - 2,000 Coins

TYSM - 5,000 Coins

BABKASHOW - 5,000 Coins

BELINHAPOPGAMES - 5,000 Coins

FUNTIMES - 5,000 Coins

LINDALEEMNN001 - 5,000 Coins

MIRACULOUSGOAT - 5,000 Coins

MERUGLY - 5,000 Coins

ALICINHA - 5,000 Coins

KITTYSECTION - 15,000 Coins

KATYAANDBABKA - 5,000 Coins

OKEH - 5,000 Coins

LUKASVOICE - Coins

ONEMILLION - Coins

RTC - Coins

TYPLAYTEST - 10,000 Coins

We will keep updating this post with new Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new codes.

If you're a Roblox fan, you might find our other similar articles useful. Redeem codes for Project Ghoul, Slayers Unleashed codes, Survive the Killer codes and a bunch of other Roblox codes you can use.

How to redeem Miraculous RP codes?

Open Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir and wait for the game to load

Click on the Mobile icon located on the right side of the screen

Click on the shop button

Copy and paste any of the active Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir codes from above in the text area at the bottom of the new menu that pops up

Click on the claim button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming Miraculous RP codes is straightforward. But if you aren't aware of the process. Don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide for you:

About Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir