Anime Battle Simulator codes for free items and summons (May 2022)

Anime Battle Simulator is a popular Roblox game. Released way back in 2022, and it still stands as one of the most played titles on Roblox. If you play the game regularly and are looking for active Anime Battle Simulator codes, then you are in the right place. We have compiled a list of all working Anime Battle Simulator codes that can be redeemed for exclusive in-game rewards such as credits, summons and tons of free items.

Active Anime Battle Simulator codes

RyusBday - Rewards: 15 Summons and tons of free items

- Rewards: 15 Summons and tons of free items EarlyBird - Rewards: 5 Summons and 50,000 Credits

- Rewards: 5 Summons and 50,000 Credits SummonMaster - Rewards: extra Summons

- Rewards: extra Summons IchirakuRamen - Rewards: tons of free items

- Rewards: tons of free items L00tcrateParty - Rewards: tons of free items and Summons

Expired codes

1MilParty

AlphaBugsCool

MoreAbilitiesPls

Spin2Win

25kYay

FinalStand

Codigos

Need2BeStrong

Sm4ashu

MoreBugsSrry

K4K4R0T

AlphaParty

Nice5kWoo

Over9000

Sorry4Bugs

Thx41kLikes

OkB00mer10

How to redeem codes in Anime Battle Simulator?

Launch Anime Battle Simulator and wait for the game to load

Walk until you see an anime character with a Twitter bird icon (this character is Yamcha)

Press V to talk to Yamcha, which will open a text box

Copy and paste any of the active Anime Battle Simulator from above in the text area and click on enter to claim your reward

When it comes to redeeming codes in Anime Battle Simulator, the process is different from other Roblox games. But don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Anime Battle Simulator codes.

About Anime Battle Simulator