Anime Battle Simulator codes for free items and summons (May 2022)
Anime Battle Simulator is a popular Roblox game. Released way back in 2022, and it still stands as one of the most played titles on Roblox. If you play the game regularly and are looking for active Anime Battle Simulator codes, then you are in the right place. We have compiled a list of all working Anime Battle Simulator codes that can be redeemed for exclusive in-game rewards such as credits, summons and tons of free items.
Active Anime Battle Simulator codes
- RyusBday - Rewards: 15 Summons and tons of free items
- EarlyBird - Rewards: 5 Summons and 50,000 Credits
- SummonMaster - Rewards: extra Summons
- IchirakuRamen - Rewards: tons of free items
- L00tcrateParty - Rewards: tons of free items and Summons
Expired codes
- 1MilParty
- AlphaBugsCool
- MoreAbilitiesPls
- Spin2Win
- 25kYay
- FinalStand
- Codigos
- Need2BeStrong
- Sm4ashu
- MoreBugsSrry
- K4K4R0T
- AlphaParty
- Nice5kWoo
- Over9000
- Sorry4Bugs
- Thx41kLikes
- OkB00mer10
How to redeem codes in Anime Battle Simulator?When it comes to redeeming codes in Anime Battle Simulator, the process is different from other Roblox games. But don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Anime Battle Simulator codes.
- Launch Anime Battle Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Walk until you see an anime character with a Twitter bird icon (this character is Yamcha)
- Press V to talk to Yamcha, which will open a text box
- Copy and paste any of the active Anime Battle Simulator from above in the text area and click on enter to claim your reward