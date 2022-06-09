Nok Piece codes for free Beli and stat reset (June 2022)

If you are an avid Nok Piece player and are looking for active Nok Piece codes to get free beli and stat reset then you have landed on the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Nok Piece codes. So let's not waste any more time and jump right into it.

Currently working Nok Piece codes

UPDATE1 - stat reset

- stat reset !5KLike - 250k beli (Lvl 50 required)

- 250k beli (Lvl 50 required) !Mocco - stat reset

- stat reset !PBack - 50k beli

- 50k beli !Flop - 100k beli

These Nok Piece codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Nok Piece codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Expired codes

!BeliRestore2 - free reward (Lvl 500 required)

- free reward (Lvl 500 required) !200k - use this code for stat reset

- use this code for stat reset !ShutdownPiece - use this code for stat reset

How to redeem codes in Nok Piece?

Launch Nok Piece and wait for the game to load

Copy and enter any of the active Nok Piece codes from above in the chat (don’t forget to copy the exclamation mark)

Enjoy your free rewards

Redeeming codes in Nok Piece is a simple and straightforward process. But, if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Nok Piece codes:

