Oil Warfare Tycoon codes to claim guns and in-game cash (November 2022)

In this article, we will share all the active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes that you can redeem to get in-game freebies such as Cash, boosts, weapons, and much more.

Oil Warfare Tycoon is a popular Roblox Fighting game from Green Titans Entertainment where you have to build up your tycoon and start a war with an arsenal of weapons and vehicles. To progress quickly, you will need Cash, and Oil Warfare Tycoon codes can give you just that and some boosts as well.

Active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes

Hooray50k - 150K Cash

- 150K Cash Bluebird - MP5 Twitter edition gun

Expired codes

50M - 50 minutes of 2x Cash Boost

- 50 minutes of 2x Cash Boost TweetUp - $100k Cash

- $100k Cash Weekend - 250k in-game Cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy

- 250k in-game Cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy GoinUp - 1 Hour 2x Cash Boost

- 1 Hour 2x Cash Boost Stonks - 10-minute 2x Cash Boost

- 10-minute 2x Cash Boost APRILFIRST - $100k Cash

- $100k Cash BigBucks - $100k Cash

- $100k Cash MoneyPrinter - $50k Cash

- $50k Cash BigBoom - Explosive Sniper Rifle

- Explosive Sniper Rifle TrickOrTreat - 50/50 chance at $25k Cash or Dying in-game

How to use Oil Warfare Tycoon codes?

Launch Oil Warfare Tycoon and wait for the resources to load

Click on the Twitter icon located on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes from our list into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your rewards

Where can you get more codes?