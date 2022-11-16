Oil Warfare Tycoon codes to claim guns and in-game cash (November 2022)
In this article, we will share all the active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes that you can redeem to get in-game freebies such as Cash, boosts, weapons, and much more.
Oil Warfare Tycoon is a popular Roblox Fighting game from Green Titans Entertainment where you have to build up your tycoon and start a war with an arsenal of weapons and vehicles. To progress quickly, you will need Cash, and Oil Warfare Tycoon codes can give you just that and some boosts as well.
If you enjoy fighting gamers, do check out our Anime Fighting Simulator codes and Military Tycoon codes to get freebies in those titles. You can also check out our Roblox codes list to get free rewards in popular Roblox games.
Active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes
- Hooray50k - 150K Cash
- Bluebird - MP5 Twitter edition gun
Expired codes
- 50M - 50 minutes of 2x Cash Boost
- TweetUp - $100k Cash
- Weekend - 250k in-game Cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy
- GoinUp - 1 Hour 2x Cash Boost
- Stonks - 10-minute 2x Cash Boost
- APRILFIRST - $100k Cash
- BigBucks - $100k Cash
- MoneyPrinter - $50k Cash
- BigBoom - Explosive Sniper Rifle
- TrickOrTreat - 50/50 chance at $25k Cash or Dying in-game
How to use Oil Warfare Tycoon codes?If you are new to the game, don’t worry. Just follow these steps to redeem Oil Warfare Tycoon codes and get some freebies:
- Launch Oil Warfare Tycoon and wait for the resources to load
- Click on the Twitter icon located on the right-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Oil Warfare Tycoon codes from our list into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your rewards