PLS DONATE codes (June 2023)

The vast majority of Roblox experiences, including PLS DONATE, possess a code-based system that gives free rewards to players. Essentially, you can use these codes to get a range of freebies that will ultimately benefit you. This guide will provide you with a list of active PLS DONATE codes.

Active PLS DONATE codes

Quantum Partners share PLS DONATE codes, which allow you to claim free items. The rewards they generally provide is the Giftbux, which is the in-game currency you can spend to purchase numerous things from the “Shop” section.

The following is a list of working PLS DONATE codes you can use inside this particular Roblox experience:

iloveeagleeyes10 - 10giftbux

Lazarbeam - Free Lazar Beam Booth

steak15 - Free 15x Giftbux

olixolix10 - Free 10x Giftbux

plsdonatenews10 - Free 10x Giftbux

ggliquate10 - Free 10x Giftbux

Expired PLS DONATE codes

hazem20 - Free 20x Giftbux

qtn15 - Free 15x Giftbux

valentine2023 - Free Valentine-based Booth

How to redeem codes in PLS DONATE

Using redeem codes in PLS DONATE is relatively simple and does not take more than a couple of minutes. Simply follow the steps below:

Step 1: Launch PLS DONATE in Rolobox and then click on the Redeem button, which is the third option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: A dialogue box will appear, prompting you to enter the redeem code.

Step 3: Carefully paste/type in the code and press the redeem button to complete the process.

If you input an incorrect code, an error message will appear, informing you that the code is “Invalid.” Meanwhile, if the code expires before redemption, a message stating “Expired” will appear when you try to redeem it.

Moreover, you can follow the developer “Hazem” on Twitter or join his discord server to discover the new officially released codes.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff