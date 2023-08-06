Strongman Simulator codes (August 2023)
Strongman Simulator is a popular Roblox simulator where you aim to become the strongest. You have to lift heavy items and train as much as you gain to get a good spot on the leaderboard. It also features cool pets to look after.
If you have been playing Strongman Simulator for quite some time and are running low on energy, this guide will help you. We have compiled all the working Strongman Simulator codes you can use to get a workout boost, energy boost, pets and much more. So without wasting any more time, let's get into it.
Active Strongman Simulator codes
- Shazam!FuryOfTheGods - 2x Move Speed Buff
- TruePowerOf - buff
- LearnThe - 2x Move Speed Buff
- Shazam! - free rewards
- HOLIDAY - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy and a workout boost
- 400M - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost
- 100M - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy boost
- Chad - Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck
- 10m - Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost
- 25k - Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost
- 1500likes - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost
- 5000likes - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost
- 10000 - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost
- strongman - Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck
- season1 - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy boost
Expired codes
- 500likes - x2 Energy Boost
How to redeem Strongman Simulator codes?
- Launch Strongman Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter bird icon (codes button) located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Strongman Simulator codes from above into the text box
- Click on the use button to collect your free rewards
Make sure to enter the codes exactly as written to avoid any errors at the time of redemption. As such, copying and pasting them is the best method.