Strongman Simulator codes (August 2023)

Strongman Simulator is a popular Roblox simulator where you aim to become the strongest. You have to lift heavy items and train as much as you gain to get a good spot on the leaderboard. It also features cool pets to look after.

If you have been playing Strongman Simulator for quite some time and are running low on energy, this guide will help you. We have compiled all the working Strongman Simulator codes you can use to get a workout boost, energy boost, pets and much more. So without wasting any more time, let's get into it.

Active Strongman Simulator codes

Shazam!FuryOfTheGods - 2x Move Speed Buff

- 2x Move Speed Buff TruePowerOf - buff

- buff LearnThe - 2x Move Speed Buff

- 2x Move Speed Buff Shazam! - free rewards

- free rewards HOLIDAY - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy and a workout boost

- Use this code to get 10 mins of energy and a workout boost 400M - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost

- Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost 100M - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy boost

- Use this code to get 10 mins of energy boost Chad - Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck

- Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck 10m - Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost

- Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost 25k - Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost

- Use this code to get a 10 mins workout speed boost 1500likes - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost

- Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost 5000likes - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost

- Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost 10000 - Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost

- Use this code to get 5 mins of energy boost strongman - Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck

- Use this code to get a rare Rubber Duck season1 - Use this code to get 10 mins of energy boost

Expired codes

500likes - x2 Energy Boost

How to redeem Strongman Simulator codes?

Launch Strongman Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter bird icon (codes button) located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Strongman Simulator codes from above into the text box

Click on the use button to collect your free rewards

Make sure to enter the codes exactly as written to avoid any errors at the time of redemption. As such, copying and pasting them is the best method.