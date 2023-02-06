Roblox: Legends ReWritten codes (February 2023)

We have tested all the available Legends ReWritten codes and compiled all the working ones into our list below. You can use these codes to get free blessing rolls, hats and many other rewards.

In Legends ReWritten, you fight against enemies and bosses to get loot and level up your skills. Codes help you get freebies that allow you to level up quickly. For more Legends ReWritten codes, bookmark this page and check back regularly as we will keep updating this post.

Active Legends ReWritten codes

70KLRWLIKES - 10 free blessing rolls

- 10 free blessing rolls CHRISTMAS2022 - free blessings rolls

- free blessings rolls TYFOR20MVISITS - 20 free blessing rolls

Expired codes

THNXFOR20KSUBSYT - 20 free blessing rolls

- 20 free blessing rolls TYFOR65K - 10 free blessing rolls

- 10 free blessing rolls MARINEFORDRAID2022 - 5 Blessings

- 5 Blessings 15MVISITSHAT - unlock the Fire Fist hat

- unlock the Fire Fist hat 60KBLESSINGCODE - 9 free blessing rolls

- 9 free blessing rolls CLFGS55K - Flame Great Sword

- Flame Great Sword ANNIVERSARYPARTY - a free Teal Party hat

- a free Teal Party hat ANNIVERSARYBLESSING - 10 free blessing rolls

- 10 free blessing rolls THXFOR150K - 15x Blessing Rolls

- 15x Blessing Rolls 50KLIKESFLAME - a Flame Staff

- a Flame Staff SDSUPDATE - 12x Blessing Rolls

- 12x Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS - 7x Blessing Rolls

- 7x Blessing Rolls 45KVIDEO - 5x Blessing Rolls

- 5x Blessing Rolls 30KLIKES - 3x Blessing Rolls

- 3x Blessing Rolls 6MVISITS - 6x Blessing Rolls

- 6x Blessing Rolls TENMILLIONVISITS - 10x Blessing Rolls

- 10x Blessing Rolls 1YEARANNIVERSARY - 7x Blessing Rolls

- 7x Blessing Rolls HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 - 5x Blessing Rolls

- 5x Blessing Rolls WEHIT40KLIKES - 4x Blessing Rolls

- 4x Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2021EVENT - 10x Blessing Rolls

- 10x Blessing Rolls PATCHED - 5x Blessing Rolls

- 5x Blessing Rolls 100KFAVORITES - 10x Blessing Rolls

- 10x Blessing Rolls SUB2OGVEXX - 5x Blessing Rolls

- 5x Blessing Rolls 4MILLION - 4x Free Blessing Rolls

- 4x Free Blessing Rolls 25KLIKES - 5x Free Blessing Rolls

- 5x Free Blessing Rolls PATCHCOMPLETE - 10x Free Blessing Rolls

- 10x Free Blessing Rolls 2MVISITSAWARD - a Sakuna

- a Sakuna 15KCODE - a Chopper Hat

- a Chopper Hat HALFWAYTO100 - 10x Free Blessing Rolls

- 10x Free Blessing Rolls 10KLIKES - 3x Free Blessing Rolls

- 3x Free Blessing Rolls LRW5KLIKES - 5x Free Blessing Rolls

- 5x Free Blessing Rolls BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP - 4x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem Legends ReWritten codes?

Launch Legends ReWritten on your mobile or PC

Join a server and wait for the resources to load

Click on the menu button located on the bottom left corner of the screen

Click on the options button

Copy and paste any of the active Legends ReWritten codes from above in the text box

Click on the submit button to get your freebies

