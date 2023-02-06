Roblox: Legends ReWritten codes (February 2023)
Updated on February 06, 2023 - Checked for new codes
We have tested all the available Legends ReWritten codes and compiled all the working ones into our list below. You can use these codes to get free blessing rolls, hats and many other rewards.
In Legends ReWritten, you fight against enemies and bosses to get loot and level up your skills. Codes help you get freebies that allow you to level up quickly. For more Legends ReWritten codes, bookmark this page and check back regularly as we will keep updating this post.
We also regularly cover the latest codes for other popular Roblox titles, such as Thief Simulator codes and Dragon Blox codes among many others. Feel free to redeem them and any others that you find to claim the freebies!
Active Legends ReWritten codesHere is the list of all active codes that you can use to get free rewards:
- 70KLRWLIKES - 10 free blessing rolls
- CHRISTMAS2022 - free blessings rolls
- TYFOR20MVISITS - 20 free blessing rolls
Expired codes
- THNXFOR20KSUBSYT - 20 free blessing rolls
- TYFOR65K - 10 free blessing rolls
- MARINEFORDRAID2022 - 5 Blessings
- 15MVISITSHAT - unlock the Fire Fist hat
- 60KBLESSINGCODE - 9 free blessing rolls
- CLFGS55K - Flame Great Sword
- ANNIVERSARYPARTY - a free Teal Party hat
- ANNIVERSARYBLESSING - 10 free blessing rolls
- THXFOR150K - 15x Blessing Rolls
- 50KLIKESFLAME - a Flame Staff
- SDSUPDATE - 12x Blessing Rolls
- MELIOOFUS - 7x Blessing Rolls
- 45KVIDEO - 5x Blessing Rolls
- 30KLIKES - 3x Blessing Rolls
- 6MVISITS - 6x Blessing Rolls
- TENMILLIONVISITS - 10x Blessing Rolls
- 1YEARANNIVERSARY - 7x Blessing Rolls
- HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 - 5x Blessing Rolls
- WEHIT40KLIKES - 4x Blessing Rolls
- CHRISTMAS2021EVENT - 10x Blessing Rolls
- PATCHED - 5x Blessing Rolls
- 100KFAVORITES - 10x Blessing Rolls
- SUB2OGVEXX - 5x Blessing Rolls
- 4MILLION - 4x Free Blessing Rolls
- 25KLIKES - 5x Free Blessing Rolls
- PATCHCOMPLETE - 10x Free Blessing Rolls
- 2MVISITSAWARD - a Sakuna
- 15KCODE - a Chopper Hat
- HALFWAYTO100 - 10x Free Blessing Rolls
- 10KLIKES - 3x Free Blessing Rolls
- LRW5KLIKES - 5x Free Blessing Rolls
- BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP - 4x Free Blessing Rolls
How to redeem Legends ReWritten codes?
- Launch Legends ReWritten on your mobile or PC
- Join a server and wait for the resources to load
- Click on the menu button located on the bottom left corner of the screen
- Click on the options button
- Copy and paste any of the active Legends ReWritten codes from above in the text box
- Click on the submit button to get your freebies