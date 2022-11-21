Project: Tower Defense codes to redeem (November 2022)

Finding a gamer who does not like redeeming promo codes is nearly impossible. They are the perfect option to get resources for free in video games. Moreover, promo codes help developers to increase online numbers and attract new players to the game. By reading this guide, you will learn about the list of all Project: Tower Defense codes and how to redeem them.

PROJECT: TOWER DEFENSE PROMO CODES

You should keep in mind that developers regularly add new codes, and this article is updated with additional codes every time they appear in the game. So, it would be best to save this guide and regularly check it to get the most recent promo code rewards in Project: Tower Defense. Below, you can find the list with all working codes:

SecretUpdate - 1,000 coins and 1,000 gems

- 1,000 coins and 1,000 gems WinterDelivery - Wendigo’s Sack Crates

- Wendigo’s Sack Crates Sorry4Shutdown - Free Coins

- Free Coins FinallyAUpdate - Free Coins

- Free Coins CavedIn - 2,000 coins

- 2,000 coins Spring2022 - Free Coins

- Free Coins MissionControlSus - 1,000 coins

- 1,000 coins MerryChristmas2021 - 1,000 coins and 1,000 gems

- 1,000 coins and 1,000 gems FirstCodeEpic - 100 gems and 200 coins

EXPIRED CODES IN PROJECT: TOWER DEFENSE

BigApproach

AfterALongTime

QuickUser ?

? ClashOfCannons

EyesOnTheSky !

! EyesFromTheGround!

SorryForNerf

SorryForShutdown:(

1/10Mil

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN PROJECT: TOWER DEFENSE

Fortunately, nothing is challenging about redeeming a promo code in Project: Tower Defense. You only need to open the menu using the button on the bottom of the screen and click the option Codes. You must paste a code from our list and redeem your free reward here.

In conclusion, the developers of Project: Tower Defense try to add new promo codes to the game regularly. Nowadays, there are 9 promo codes in the game, but there is no doubt that this number will be increased in the future.