Promo & Redeem Codes

Roblox Peroxide codes for product essences and other gifts (November 2023)

Roblox Peroxide codes for product essences and other gifts (November 2023)
By Nishant Thakkar
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox

Even though it's one of the more recent fighting games on Roblox, Peroxide has been able to get a significant amount of attention from the community. It provides a fun and exciting experience for gamers thanks to its unique combat that doesn’t feel repetitive.

The game's developer is also active, releasing frequent updates to keep the players engaged. They additionally reward the user base via the codes that are made available now and then. Using these codes, it is possible to acquire in-game rewards without putting in any effort - very similar to Anime Rifts codesBasketball Legends codes or any other Roblox codes that we're featuring.

Check the following section to find a list of Peroxide codes that are currently functioning.

Working Roblox Peroxide codes

Using the working Roblox Peroxide codes, you will be able to receive free rewards such as Product Essences. These can be valuable in helping you progress inside the title. Listed below is a list of the codes that are currently functioning:

  • 150mVisitsThanksForContinuedSupport - 20 Product Essences
  • ThxForSurvey - 20 Product Essences
  • BaskingSharkDay - 20 Product Essences

Expired codes

The following are the Roblox Peroxide codes that earlier used to function but have expired now.

  • HalloweenOmg2
  • 140mVisitsJoeBiden
  • 130MVisitsHolyMoly
  • DevCelebrationRolandtime
  • 250kLikesWungusApproves
  • 120MVisitsTheVoices
  • 240kLikesChill
  • 230kLikesHolySpeedrun
  • 220kLikesCritters
  • 110mVisitsWTH
  • 110mVisitsAwesome
  • RAIGABOMBU
  • TheApproachingStorm
  • SpudBugsUnite
  • GankingSpudsHouse
  • UpdateThisWeekend
  • 100kVisitsEpicAmongus
  • 210kLikesJoeMama
  • 200kLikesCritters
  • 90MVisitswowzers
  • Only10PeWHAAAAT
  • FungusAmongus10K
  • Grimdub10k
  • 190KLikesWOW
  • 200kFavs
  • 80MVisitsTyrone
  • GrilledCheeseFluffy
  • VerminUpdate
  • 60MVisits
  • 180kLikesUpdateSoon
  • TheNightOfTheWungus
  • YTFat
  • FusionIsAWungus
  • WungusVsRoblox
  • 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes
  • AmogusGrimaceShake
  • 60kLikesHiGuys
  • RELEASE!!!!
  • 10MVisits!
  • 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
  • 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
  • 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
  • GrimaceAmongus
  • WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
  • WatchLamaYT
  • WatchingLagotholis
  • CorgiDubs
  • WatchAdrianYT
  • WatchBok
  • SubToGhost
  • PMKilledPeroxide
  • Easter2023
  • RainbowAmongus
  • IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
  • LosNochesGetsSomething
  • SuperBalancingCode
  • GOKUDAY
  • Premium
  • Shutdownyomama
  • ArrancarMasksBroke
  • ClothingDummyAUIncident!
  • PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain!
  • CookieStopSellingInBedwars
  • THEGRASSBLOCK
  • QUINCYUPDATEPT1
  • AizenBeatsUlqCanonly
  • AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion
  • MoreCodesYay
  • BountyChanges
  • AsrPlayedTheGame!
  • PeroxideKillerPart2
  • SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken
  • MilkChocolateUpdate
  • TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh
  • SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate!
  • 1MillionThankYou!
  • RobloxHatesUs
  • YIPEEspawnsfixed
  • ThxForFollowingTyDev10!
  • 40MVisits!!!
  • HairRatsMatter155!
  • 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!
  • CodeGoblins
  • EmergencyShutdownCodeForBrokenServers
  • DataOopsieDaisy1
  • DataOopsieDaisy2
  • RobloxOutageNumber2Trillion
  • 70mvisitsweirdge
  • 170KLikesCodeGoblins
  • 160kLikes99IsoP
  • 140kLikesNewContentSoon
  • 130kLikesInfiniteCodes
  • 120kLikesHolyMoly
  • 110kLikesYouLittleCritters
  • 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood
  • Sussyamogusimposter

With new codes released pretty occasionally, you may join the official Discord server of the game to stay updated about all the releases.

How to use Roblox Peroxide codes

Peroxide menu where you can enter redeem codes

The steps below will guide you through the redemption procedure for the codes mentioned above:

  • Step 1: To get started, open Peroxide on any of the devices you have Roblox downloaded.
  • Step 2: You may then access the in-game settings to find the text field to input the code.
  • Step 3: Finally, insert the relevant code and complete the redemption.

The rewards will automatically get credited to your accounts.

Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
Twitter Instagram LinkedIn
Nishant is an 18-year-old freelance writer who has been engrossed into video games since his childhood days. He has been writing and playing numerous mobile games and finds his expertise in COD Mobile, Free Fire, Minecraft and Roblox. He also loves first-person shooters like Valorant and CS:GO.