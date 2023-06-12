Roblox: Project Mugetsu codes (June 2023)

If you are in need of some extra resources, redeem codes are the best way! Each and every redeem code for Project Mugetsu can be found in this article. They are easy to use and instantly provide you with rewards in-game.

Redeem codes are one of the most popular methods used by developers to send juicy rewards. Bookmark this page so you can easily re-visit for future updates on new redeem codes.

ACTIVE PROJECT MUGETSU REDEEM CODES

MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold - 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold

- 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold MothersDaySpins - 65 spins on every slot

- 65 spins on every slot MothersDayMastery - 1 hour mastery on all mastery

- 1 hour mastery on all mastery OneMonthResetRace - get 3 legendary orbs

- get 3 legendary orbs OneMonthREROLLAbility - get 45 spins on every slot

- get 45 spins on every slot OneMonthLegendarySPINS - Reroll Ability

- Reroll Ability OneMonthLegendaryOrb - Reset Race

- Reset Race FINALLY100KLIKES - get a legendary orb

- get a legendary orb 28MVISITS - get a reroll ability

- get a reroll ability 95KLIKES - Reroll Ability

- Reroll Ability 90KLIKES - Reroll Ability

- Reroll Ability 85KLIKES - 65 Spins

- 65 Spins 160KFAVORITES - 15k Gold

EXPIRED CODES

EIDMUBARAK - One hour mastery boost, gold boost and EXP boost, one legendary orb, 35 spins and 10k gold if over level 30

80KLIKES - Ability reroll

THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS - Ability reroll

HERESTHESPINS - 85 spins

SORRY4DASHUTDOWN - Ability reroll

70KLIKES - 85 spins

EASTERUPDATE - Race reset

HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE - Reroll

60KLIKES - 50 spins

FIRSTWEEKISOVER - 60-minute mastery boost

HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR - Ability reroll

HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE - Ability reroll

10MVISITS -50 spins

HERESABILITYREROLLTWO - Ability reroll

SOULSOCIETYISBACK - Ability reroll

SORRYFORPINGS - 75 spins

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 - Gold boost and a 30-minute mastery boost

50KLIKES - Spins and gold

HERESABILITYREROLLONE - Ability reroll

40KLIKES - Spins and ability reroll

35KLIKES - 50 spins

20KLIKES - Shikai reset

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN - 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost

ABILITYROLLONE - Ability reroll

ABILITYREROLLTWO - Ability reroll

EXPLOITFIXES XP - 30-minute mastery boost and 15 spins

ABILITYREROLLTHREE - Ability reroll

ABILITYREROLLFOUR - Ability reroll

15KLIKES - 30-minute mastery boost

10KLIKES - 30-minute mastery boost

100KMEMBERS - Resurrection reset

RESETRACE - Race reset

RELEASE - 15 spins

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost

How to redeem codes in Project Mugetsu?

Launch Project Mugetsu on your Roblox launcher.

You will see a menu saying “Insert code” on the far left-hand side of the main menu.

Enter the Project Mugetsu code from the list given above. Click on the “Redeem” button.

You will get the rewards in-game.

Simply follow this simple step-by-step guide that will guide you to redeem your codes mentioned above:Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff