Roblox: Project Mugetsu codes (June 2023)
|
| Project Mugetsu
| Project Mugetsu
Updated on June 12, 2023 - Checked for new codes
If you are in need of some extra resources, redeem codes are the best way! Each and every redeem code for Project Mugetsu can be found in this article. They are easy to use and instantly provide you with rewards in-game.
Redeem codes are one of the most popular methods used by developers to send juicy rewards. Bookmark this page so you can easily re-visit for future updates on new redeem codes.
There is a vast collection of Roblox codes that we are featuring. You can use Tower Blitz codes, Grand Pirates codes and codes for Kaiju Universe to name a few. There are, of course, many others that you can find, so take a look around.
ACTIVE PROJECT MUGETSU REDEEM CODES
- MothersDayLegendaryOrbndGold - 2 legendary orbs and 75k gold
- MothersDaySpins - 65 spins on every slot
- MothersDayMastery - 1 hour mastery on all mastery
- OneMonthResetRace - get 3 legendary orbs
- OneMonthREROLLAbility - get 45 spins on every slot
- OneMonthLegendarySPINS - Reroll Ability
- OneMonthLegendaryOrb - Reset Race
- FINALLY100KLIKES - get a legendary orb
- 28MVISITS - get a reroll ability
- 95KLIKES - Reroll Ability
- 90KLIKES - Reroll Ability
- 85KLIKES - 65 Spins
- 160KFAVORITES - 15k Gold
EXPIRED CODES
- EIDMUBARAK - One hour mastery boost, gold boost and EXP boost, one legendary orb, 35 spins and 10k gold if over level 30
- 80KLIKES - Ability reroll
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS - Ability reroll
- HERESTHESPINS - 85 spins
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN - Ability reroll
- 70KLIKES - 85 spins
- EASTERUPDATE - Race reset
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE - Reroll
- 60KLIKES - 50 spins
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER - 60-minute mastery boost
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR - Ability reroll
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE - Ability reroll
- 10MVISITS -50 spins
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO - Ability reroll
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK - Ability reroll
- SORRYFORPINGS - 75 spins
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 - Gold boost and a 30-minute mastery boost
- 50KLIKES - Spins and gold
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE - Ability reroll
- 40KLIKES - Spins and ability reroll
- 35KLIKES - 50 spins
- 20KLIKES - Shikai reset
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN - 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost
- ABILITYROLLONE - Ability reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTWO - Ability reroll
- EXPLOITFIXES XP - 30-minute mastery boost and 15 spins
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE - Ability reroll
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR - Ability reroll
- 15KLIKES - 30-minute mastery boost
- 10KLIKES - 30-minute mastery boost
- 100KMEMBERS - Resurrection reset
- RESETRACE - Race reset
- RELEASE - 15 spins
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 30 spins, 30-minute mastery boost, and an XP boost
How to redeem codes in Project Mugetsu?Simply follow this simple step-by-step guide that will guide you to redeem your codes mentioned above:
- Launch Project Mugetsu on your Roblox launcher.
- You will see a menu saying “Insert code” on the far left-hand side of the main menu.
- Enter the Project Mugetsu code from the list given above. Click on the “Redeem” button.
- You will get the rewards in-game.
Next Up :
Kaiju Universe codes (June 2023)
Kaiju Universe codes (June 2023)