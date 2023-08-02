Promo & Redeem Codes

Roblox Vans World codes for waffle coins, tickets and more (August 2023)

Use these codes to get free in-game rewards in Vans World

Roblox Vans World codes for waffle coins, tickets and more (August 2023)
By Sumant Meena
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
Updated on August 02, 2023 - Checked for new codes

In this post, we will share with you a list of all active and working Vans World codes, which you can use to get a lot of free waffle coins, grip tape, tickets, XP and other rewards. We will keep updating this post with Vans World codes as and when they are released. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Active Vans World codes

Here is the list of all active Vans World codes:

  • oofthewall - Use this code to get 100K Grip Tape, 100 Tickets, & 2x XP
  • endoftherainbow - Use this code to get Checkered Rainbow Trail
  • potofwaffles - Use this code to get free 1k Waffle Coins

Expired codes

  • Currently, there are no expired Vans World codes.

These Vans World codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above to avoid errors.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

How to redeem codes in Vans World codes?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Vans World codes? Don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Vans World codes:

  • Open Vans World and wait for the game to load
  • Click on the promo codes button located in the top middle of the screen
  • Copy and paste any of the active Vans World codes from above in the text area
  • Click on the claim button to claim your free rewards

Vans World codes redeem box

About Vans World

Vans World is a popular Roblox game from Vans, a popular skate and clothing brand. In Vans World, you can explore different skate sites with your virtual friends, learn new tricks, and collect waffle coins to unlock new gear. You can even create your own unique custom Vans shoes and show them off.

Sumant Meena
Sumant Meena
Twitter Instagram
I am a mobile gamer, passionate about exploring the world of mobile gaming. From the latest releases to hidden gems, I love sharing my experiences and tips with others. Follow me on my journey through the mobile gaming universe.