Blox Fruits codes for XP boost and stats reset (February 2022)
All of the Blox Fruits codes are in one place
Updated on February 06th, 2022 - Checked for new codes.
PocketGamer's Roblox Blox Fruits codes are always up to date, and you can always pick up some extra goodies. We are making sure all of the latest ones are here, which means you should bookmark this page and revisit it every week to collect your rewards!
Blox Fruits is all about becoming an expert swordsman and training every day to ensure your survival in the Roblox environment along with collecting in-game fruits. While grinding through the game you will encounter powerful bosses or you can embark on a journey to find hidden treasures by sailing across the oceans.
Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired Blox Fruits codes alongside the rewards they provide.
Currently working Blox Fruits codes
- fudd10_v2 - 2x Beli
- 3BVISITS - 30 Minutes of 2x XP Boost
- UPD16 - 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 30 min 2x XP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Stat reset
- THEGREATACE - Exp Boost
- Axiore - 15 min x2 XP Boost
- TantaiGaming - 15 min of x2 Exp
- Fudd10 - 1 $
- STRAWHATMAINE - 15 min of x2 Exp
- BIGNEWS – in-game title
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Exp Boost
- Sub2Daigrock - 15 min x2 XP Boost
Expired
- 1MLIKES_RESET - Stat reset
- 2BILLION – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- UPD15 – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- THIRDSEA – stat point reset
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- UPD14 – 2 hours of 2x Exp
- POINTSRESET – Point reset
- XMASRESET – Stat reset
- XMASEXP – 2x Exp
- 1BILLION – 2 hours of 2x Exp
- ShutDownFix2 – 40 Minutes of 2x Experience
- 100M - 2x XP Boost
- UPDATE11 - Exp Boost
- CONTROL - 15 min x2 XP Boost
- UPDATE10 - Stat Refund
What are Blox Fruits Codes?Like in every other Roblox title, Blox Fruits codes also offer players a bunch of free items, EXP boosts and other kinds of fun stuff. Usually, they are released by the original developer.
How to redeem Blox Fruits codes?The only way to redeem the Blox Fruits codes is in-game. The steps you need to take are:
- Log into the game and wait for the game to load up all its in-game resources
- After that, locate the Twitter symbol at the top right corner of the screen
- Once you’ve located it, simply tap the button and enter any one of the codes
- After you are done entering the code, press the button to claim your rewards