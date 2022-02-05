Blox Fruits codes for XP boost and stats reset (February 2022)

All of the Blox Fruits codes are in one place

Blox Fruits is all about becoming an expert swordsman and training every day to ensure your survival in the Roblox environment along with collecting in-game fruits. While grinding through the game you will encounter powerful bosses or you can embark on a journey to find hidden treasures by sailing across the oceans.

Currently working Blox Fruits codes

fudd10_v2 - 2x Beli

- 2x Beli 3BVISITS - 30 Minutes of 2x XP Boost

- 30 Minutes of 2x XP Boost UPD16 - 20 minutes of 2x EXP

- 20 minutes of 2x EXP SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 30 min 2x XP Boost

- 30 min 2x XP Boost SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Stat reset

- Stat reset THEGREATACE - Exp Boost

- Exp Boost Axiore - 15 min x2 XP Boost

- 15 min x2 XP Boost TantaiGaming - 15 min of x2 Exp

- 15 min of x2 Exp Fudd10 - 1 $

- 1 $ STRAWHATMAINE - 15 min of x2 Exp

- 15 min of x2 Exp BIGNEWS – in-game title

– in-game title SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Exp Boost

- Exp Boost Sub2Daigrock - 15 min x2 XP Boost

Expired

1MLIKES_RESET - Stat reset

2BILLION – 20 minutes of 2x XP

UPD15 – 20 minutes of 2x XP

THIRDSEA – stat point reset

Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

UPD14 – 2 hours of 2x Exp

POINTSRESET – Point reset

XMASRESET – Stat reset

XMASEXP – 2x Exp

1BILLION – 2 hours of 2x Exp

ShutDownFix2 – 40 Minutes of 2x Experience

100M - 2x XP Boost

UPDATE11 - Exp Boost

CONTROL - 15 min x2 XP Boost

UPDATE10 - Stat Refund

What are Blox Fruits Codes?

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes?

Log into the game and wait for the game to load up all its in-game resources

After that, locate the Twitter symbol at the top right corner of the screen

Once you’ve located it, simply tap the button and enter any one of the codes

After you are done entering the code, press the button to claim your rewards

Like in every other Roblox title, Blox Fruits codes also offer players a bunch of free items, EXP boosts and other kinds of fun stuff. Usually, they are released by the original developer.The only way to redeem the Blox Fruits codes is in-game. The steps you need to take are:

