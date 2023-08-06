Tank Legends codes (August 2023) - A lot of boosts and coins await
One of the most entertaining games on Roblox is Tank Legends, and the developers frequently publish unique codes for it after reaching milestones. These codes essentially reward you with free items, which can help enhance your experience and aid you in progressing further. All of the active Tank Legends codes are listed in this guide for your convenience.
You might also want to check out the codes for other Roblox games like Ninja Legends, Nuke Simulator codes, and the codes for Bakery Simulator. Using the codes will benefit you immensely if you enjoy those particular games.
Active Tank Legends codesTank Legends codes are special codes you can redeem inside the game to get in-game freebies, including boosts, currencies, and more. Listed below are the active ones that are currently working for you to utilize:
- UPDATE7 - Double Gems Boost
- SLAYER - 1 Double Damage Boost
- ONE - Double Damage Boost
- UPDATE6 - 1 Double Gems Boost
- UPDATE5 - Double Gems Boost
- UPDATE4 - Double Gems Boost
- UPDATE3 - Double Damage Boost
- UPDATE2 - Double Damage Boost
- THANKS1M - 1 Double Damage Boost
- 1KLIKES - 1 Double Coins Boost
- RELEASE - 250 Coins
- ANIMEWORLD - 1 Double Damage Boost
- 20KLIKES - 1 Double Gems Boost
- 10KLIKES - Double Boost
You must use these codes as soon as possible, as they may expire in the future. After their expiry, you will not be able to redeem them, receiving a disappointing error message instead.
How to use Tank Legends codes
If you are unsure of how to use the aforementioned Tank Legends codes, follow the instructions below:
- Step 1: To get started, open Tank Legends on whatever device you play it on.
- Step 2: After the game loads up, click on the icon depicting a “Paw.”
- Step 3: You may subsequently head to the Codes section by clicking the “Gift” icon.
- Step 4: A dialogue box will emerge, where you input the necessary code and hit the “Accept” button. The code will get redeemed, and you will receive the rewards in your accounts.
However, in case try to employ an invalid code, you will see an error message on the screen: "This code does not exist or has expired.”Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena