Tank Legends codes (August 2023) - A lot of boosts and coins await

One of the most entertaining games on Roblox is Tank Legends, and the developers frequently publish unique codes for it after reaching milestones. These codes essentially reward you with free items, which can help enhance your experience and aid you in progressing further. All of the active Tank Legends codes are listed in this guide for your convenience.

Active Tank Legends codes

UPDATE7 - Double Gems Boost

Double Gems Boost SLAYER - 1 Double Damage Boost

1 Double Damage Boost ONE - Double Damage Boost

Double Damage Boost UPDATE6 - 1 Double Gems Boost

1 Double Gems Boost UPDATE5 - Double Gems Boost

Double Gems Boost UPDATE4 - Double Gems Boost

Double Gems Boost UPDATE3 - Double Damage Boost

Double Damage Boost UPDATE2 - Double Damage Boost

Double Damage Boost THANKS1M - 1 Double Damage Boost

1 Double Damage Boost 1KLIKES - 1 Double Coins Boost

1 Double Coins Boost RELEASE - 250 Coins

250 Coins ANIMEWORLD - 1 Double Damage Boost

1 Double Damage Boost 20KLIKES - 1 Double Gems Boost

1 Double Gems Boost 10KLIKES - Double Boost

You must use these codes as soon as possible, as they may expire in the future. After their expiry, you will not be able to redeem them, receiving a disappointing error message instead.

How to use Tank Legends codes

If you are unsure of how to use the aforementioned Tank Legends codes, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: To get started, open Tank Legends on whatever device you play it on.

Step 2: After the game loads up, click on the icon depicting a "Paw."

Step 3: You may subsequently head to the Codes section by clicking the "Gift" icon.

Step 4: A dialogue box will emerge, where you input the necessary code and hit the "Accept" button. The code will get redeemed, and you will receive the rewards in your accounts.

However, in case try to employ an invalid code, you will see an error message on the screen: "This code does not exist or has expired.”

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena