My Hello Kitty Cafe codes (November 2022)
Rock Panda's My Hello Kitty Cafe is a popular Roblox city-building game. If you want to get your hands on the latest My Hello Kitty Cafe codes, you have come to the right place. We have tested all the available codes and compiled all the working ones in our list, which we will share with you today.
We will also regularly update the list with new My Hello Kitty Cafe codes as and when they get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back every few days to get your hands on new promo codes before others.
Active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes
- 500KSMILES - Pompompurin ceiling light
- M1HK1CC1ATS - Gacha Tix
- PRA3NDKB1UNNY - Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYXR2 - 3 Gacha Tix
- SMALLGIFT - 100 Million Visits Photo
- LIKEKITTYHL2 - 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYXK2 - Pompompurin Mascot!
- thankyou - 300 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYAD2 - A Sunflower
- LIKEKITTYBD2 - 100 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYCD2 - A Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYDD2 - An Artistic Waffle
- LIKEKITTYED2 - 300 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYFD2 - 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYGD2 - 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYKD2 - 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYQD2 - A Pompompurin Photo
Expired codes
- C9UTE2BUN0NY - A Gacha Tix
- R6P8GM5KH2KC - Free Father's Day Card!
- PDABP62 - a Gacha Tix
How to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes?The redemption process is quite simple, but if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Just follow these steps to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes:
- Launch My Hello Kitty Cafe and wait for the game to load
- Go to the settings by clicking on the gear icon located in the right corner of the screen
- Now click on the code button located on the left of the new menu
- Copy and paste any of the active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes from above into the text box
- Click on the confirm button to collect your freebies
My Hello Kitty Cafe codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, enter these codes exactly as written, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.
