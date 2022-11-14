My Hello Kitty Cafe codes (November 2022)

Rock Panda's My Hello Kitty Cafe is a popular Roblox city-building game. If you want to get your hands on the latest My Hello Kitty Cafe codes, you have come to the right place. We have tested all the available codes and compiled all the working ones in our list, which we will share with you today.

We will also regularly update the list with new My Hello Kitty Cafe codes as and when they get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back every few days to get your hands on new promo codes before others.

We have also got codes for Race Clicker and some codes for Murder Mystery 3. Make sure to check them out to get freebies in those games. You can also take a look at our master Roblox codes list to find working codes for your favourite game.

Active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

500KSMILES - Pompompurin ceiling light

- Pompompurin ceiling light M1HK1CC1ATS - Gacha Tix

- Gacha Tix PRA3NDKB1UNNY - Gacha Tix

- Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYXR2 - 3 Gacha Tix

- 3 Gacha Tix SMALLGIFT - 100 Million Visits Photo

- 100 Million Visits Photo LIKEKITTYHL2 - 3 Gacha Tix

- 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYXK2 - Pompompurin Mascot!

- Pompompurin Mascot! thankyou - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds LIKEKITTYAD2 - A Sunflower

- A Sunflower LIKEKITTYBD2 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds LIKEKITTYCD2 - A Gacha Tix

- A Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYDD2 - An Artistic Waffle

- An Artistic Waffle LIKEKITTYED2 - 300 Diamonds

- 300 Diamonds LIKEKITTYFD2 - 3 Gacha Tix

- 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYGD2 - 3 Gacha Tix

- 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYKD2 - 3 Gacha Tix

- 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYQD2 - A Pompompurin Photo

Expired codes

C9UTE2BUN0NY - A Gacha Tix

- A Gacha Tix R6P8GM5KH2KC - Free Father's Day Card!

- Free Father's Day Card! PDABP62 - a Gacha Tix

How to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes?

Launch My Hello Kitty Cafe and wait for the game to load

Go to the settings by clicking on the gear icon located in the right corner of the screen

Now click on the code button located on the left of the new menu

Copy and paste any of the active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes from above into the text box

Click on the confirm button to collect your freebies

The redemption process is quite simple, but if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Just follow these steps to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes:

My Hello Kitty Cafe codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, enter these codes exactly as written, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.