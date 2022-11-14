Slime Tower Tycoon codes for free gifts (November 2022)

Slime Tower Tycoon's latest update has just arrived, introducing new slimes and other features. With the new update also comes many new Slime Tower Tycoon codes that you can use to get freebies.

We have tested all the available Slime Tower Tycoon codes and compiled all the working ones in a list, which we will share with you. You can use these active codes to get a lot of free rewards such as boosts, effects, slimes and much more.

Currently working Slime Tower Tycoon codes

Falstaff - Use this code to get 60 mins of 1.5x coin boost

- Use this code to get 60 mins of 1.5x coin boost DELAY - 20 minutes of all boost

- 20 minutes of all boost Givesword - Use this code to get a dull sword

- Use this code to get a dull sword Illuminate - use this code to get a glow effect

- use this code to get a glow effect Burninate - Use this code to set your heads on fire

- Use this code to set your heads on fire Cringe - Use this code to call players cringe in chat

- Use this code to call players cringe in chat OCTOBER - Use this code to get 25 minutes of 1.5x coin boost, 1x rate boost, and 2x droplets boost

- Use this code to get 25 minutes of 1.5x coin boost, 1x rate boost, and 2x droplets boost Babble - Use this code to get 25 minutes of 1.5x coin boost, 1x rate boost, and 2x droplet boost

- Use this code to get 25 minutes of 1.5x coin boost, 1x rate boost, and 2x droplet boost TipToesTim - Use this code to get 25 minutes of boost and 50 slimes

- Use this code to get 25 minutes of boost and 50 slimes youtubealphagg - Use this code to get 25 minutes of boost and 50 slimes

- Use this code to get 25 minutes of boost and 50 slimes fart - Use this code to get 2 minutes of far effect

- Use this code to get 2 minutes of far effect deadchat - Use this code to lose 5 slimes

Expired Codes

BlameTip - 25 minutes boosts

- 25 minutes boosts Melkavor - When three players use it in a server, it changes to night time

- When three players use it in a server, it changes to night time Blame Tip - 25 minutes boosts

- 25 minutes boosts Update 4 - 25 minutes boosts

How to redeem Slime Tower Tycoon codes?

Launch Slime Tower Tycoon and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen

In the new menu, copy and paste any of the active Slime Tower Tycoon codes from above in the text area

Click on the apply code button to collect your freebies

