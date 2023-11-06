Promo & Redeem Codes

Redeem codes for SharkBite 2 (November 2023)

If you are searching for the latest codes for SharkBite 2, you have landed in the right place. That's right, your search ends here as in this guide we will provide you with all the latest SharkBite 2 codes. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new SharkBite 2 codes before others as we regularly update our codes as and when new ones are released.

If you want SharkBite 1 codes, we also have them ready, so check them out. We also have codes for the Shoot Wall Simulator and One Shot codes, to name a few.

ACTIVE SHARKBITE 2 CODES

Here are all the active SharkBite 2 codes:

  • ONEYEAR - Anniversary Shark
  • 200K - New Ducky Boat Hull Skin for the Boat Builder
  • 100K - Thumbs Up!

These codes are time-limited, so claim them before they expire.

Expired codes

  • SHARKBITE2
  • FREETEETH
  • RELEASE

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN SHARKBITE 2?

Redeeming codes for SharkBite 2

New to SharkBite? Don't worry. Just follow these simple steps to redeem codes in the game.

  • Step 1: Launch SharkBite 2 and click on the codes button (blue Twitter icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Step 2: Copy and paste any of the active SharBite 2 codes from above into the text box
  • Step 3: Click on the redeem button to collect your reward

WHERE CAN I GET MORE CODES?

Want to get hands-on more SharkBite 2 codes? You can follow Abracadabra's Twitter, the game's developer. They share new codes, usually when the game hits new milestones. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check back often, you find new codes for SharkBite 2 if any are available.

About SharKBite 2

As the name suggests, SharkBite 2 is the sequel to SharkBite, a popular Roblox game where you must survive sharks by using a boat. The sequel follows the same theme but feels modernized thanks to the changes made to the models, mechanics, and animations. SharkBite 2 is free-to-play.

