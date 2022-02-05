Ro Ghoul codes to redeem (February 2022)

Claims some free yen and masks by redeeming these Ro Ghoul codes

- Checked for new codes, moved expired codes

To boost up your adventure in this anime-based Roblox title, we are here to help you out by providing you with Ro Ghoul codes, which will give you varieties of freebies once you've redeemed them.

Ro-Ghoul is known for its unique blend of Tokyo Ghoul and typical Roblox elements. The game features a vast environment that’s just waiting to be explored.

Now, let’s take a look at the codes.

The list of working Ro Ghoul codes

!Code 500MV – Redeem code to get 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

!Code HNY2020 – Redeem code to get 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2 – Redeem code to get 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 yen

!Code 1M FAVS – Redeem code to get 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen

!Code Sub2Sky1M s – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2EDITTY – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Roball – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Sagee4 – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2xAomSakarin – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub22KMz – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Praveen – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

Expired

!Code Sub2ibemaine – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2Axiore – Redeem code to get 50,000 yen

!Roziku – Redeem code to get green hair

– Redeem code to get green hair !RoballMask

!ibemask

!TrafMask

!Code FollowGODisPP

! Code Sub2MaTunMCS

!Code 300MV

!Code Traftheopest

!Code Sub2MIANNN

!Code Sub2RedDeMon

!Code Sub2KeizoHaHa

!Code Sub2Telanthric

!Code Sub2ItsBear

!Code Sub2Tokiitou

!Code Sub2NanoProdigy

!Code Sub2???????

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

!Code Sub2NaiMark

How to redeem Ro Ghoul codes?

Launch the game

Locate the chat section by tapping "/" on your keyboard

Copy one of the Ro Ghoul codes from the list above

Paste it there and hit enter to claim it

Enjoy your rewards!

