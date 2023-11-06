Creatures of Sonaria codes for revive and growth tokens

Creatures of Sonaria has long been listed as one of the best-looking Roblox games. Featuring enticing creature-catching and breeding capabilities, you can groom a baby creature right from Day 1 by surviving tough landscapes, finding food and water, and exploring the wilderness.

We’ve dug up numerous helpful Creatures of Sonaria codes that are shared by the developers to promote the game. These codes are quite helpful for any player, regardless of your level or progression. They bring a ton of freebies to the table, aiding you on your adventures.

ACTIVE CREATURES OF SONARIA CODES

REVERSEDEATH - 2 revive tokens

- 2 revive tokens GrowBig - 2 max growth tokens

EXPIRED CODES

WELCOMETORECODE

RebusIsMine

IShatteredHim

SeekMe

IllPerfectSonaria

How to redeem Creature of Sonaria codes?

Open Creatures of Sonaria in Roblox, and log in to your account.

Go to the “Game Menu” option located on the top right-hand side of the screen.

Once the menu opens, you can see a “Gift Bag” icon located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

This is the Redeem Code menu. Enter any of the above Creatures of Sonaria codes into the blank text box.

Click on the “Redeem code” button. You will get the rewards instantly.

How to get more codes?