Rebirth Champions X codes (March 2024)
Rebirth Champions X is a popular Roblox clicker game where you click to gain energy and then use it to unlock more assertive characters and rebirth. Progressing through the game is quite hard, and this is where Rebirth Champions X codes come to your rescue.
By redeeming Rebirth Champions X codes, you can get free luck boost, click boost and many other rewards that will help you quickly progress in-game. You can find all the active Rebirth Champions X codes below.
Active Rebirth Champions X codes
- update99 - Five Valentine's Boxes
- heart - Three Valentine's Boxes
- maze - Four x2 luck boost
- factory - Four x2 luck boost
- city - Four x2 luck boost
- forge - Four x2 luck boost
- temple - Four x2 luck boost
- mine - Four x2 luck boost
- turkey - Four x2 luck boost
- haunted - Four x2 luck boost
- scary - Four x2 luck boost
- ghost - Four x2 luck boost
- 120m - Four x2 luck boost
- volcanic - Four x2 luck boost
- mushroom - Four x2 luck boost
- fall - Four x2 luck boost
- forest - Four x2 luck boost
- fire - Four x2 luck boost
- futuristic - Four x2 luck boost
- military - Four x2 luck boost
- viking - Four x2 luck boost
- bunny - Four x2 luck boost
- crystal - Four x2 luck boost
- cowboy - Four x2 luck boost
- castle - Four x2 luck boost
- sand - Four x2 luck boost
- dino - Four x2 luck boost
- rcx - Four x2 luck boost
- sunflower - Four x2 luck boost
- coconut - Four x2 luck boost
- shiny - Four x2 luck boost
- time - Four x2 luck boost
- rainbow - Four x2 luck boost
- zombie - Four x2 luck boost
- swamp - Four x2 luck boost
- frosty - Four x2 luck boost
- 110m - Four x2 luck boost
- easter2023 - Four x2 luck boost
- fairy - 3x Luck Boost
- omgfreex3luck - 3x Luck Boost
- clover - Four x3 luck boost
- dragon - Four x2 luck boost
- jungle - Four x2 luck boost
- anniversary - Four x2 luck boost
- 100m - Four x2 luck boost
- flower - Four x2 luck boost
- evil - Two x2 Click boost
- halloween - Two x2 Click boost
- update32 - Two x2 Click boost
- 150kthanks - Rebirths Boost
- galactic - Luck Boost
- alien - Luck Boost
- 50m - Luck Boost
- 100kthanks - Rebirths Boost
- 75kthanks - Luck Boost
- thanksfor50k - free Boost
- 10mthanks - free Boost
- magic - Click Boost
- 20kthankyou - Click Boost
- freeluckboost - Rebirths Boost
- wow10klikesthanks - Rebirths Boost
- freeclicksomg - Click Boost
- 5klikesthanks - Click Boost
- wow2500likes - Click Boost
- already1500likes - Click Boost
- thanks500likes - Click Boost
- RELEASE - 1k Clicks
Expired codes
- thanksfor2years - Four x2 luck boost
- party - Four x2 luck boost
- 2024omg - Four x2 luck boost
- iceworld - Four x2 luck boost
- freespin - Four x2 luck boost
- easter - Luck Boost
- moon - Click Boost
- easter2 - Luck Boost
- spooky - Luck Boost
- Cave - Click Boost
- nuclear - boost
- void - boost
- heaven - boost
- molten - Four x2 luck boost
- ocean - Four x2 luck boost
- fish - Four x2 luck boost
- 2023 - Four x2 luck boost
- santa - Four x2 luck boost
- christmas - Two x2 Click boost
- exotic - Two x2 Click boost
- 95m - Two x2 Click boost
- pirate - Two x2 Click boost
- ancient - Two x2 Click boost
- seacave - Two x2 Click boost
- 90m - Two x2 Click boost
- pixel - Two x2 Rebirth boost
- axolotls - Powerful boost
- aqua - Powerful boost
- blackhole - Powerful boost
- hacker - Powerful boost
- saturn - Powerful boost
- sun - Powerful boost
- destruction - Powerful boost
- neon - Powerful boost
- 75m - Powerful boost
- fantasy - Luck Boost
- lab - Luck Boost
- kraken - Luck Boost
- wow30000 - Rebirths Boost
- 175kthanks - One x10 Click boost
- tutel - Powerful boost
- shadow - Powerful boost
- summer - Luck Boost
- 60m - Luck Boost
- mars - Luck Boost
- hell - x2 Luck Boost
- steampunk - Luck Boost
- space - Luck Boost
How to redeem Rebirth Champions X codes?
- Launch Rebirth Champions X on your device
- Click on the shop icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Scroll to the bottom until you find the codes section
- Copy and paste any of the active Rebirth Champions X codes from above into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to claim your free rewards
We'll regularly update our list of Rebirth Champions X codes as and when new codes get released, like we do for your other popular codes articles, such as Car Dealership Tycoon codes and Emergency Response: Liberty County codes.
Next Up :
Car Dealership Tycoon codes (March 2024)
Car Dealership Tycoon codes (March 2024)