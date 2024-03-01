Rebirth Champions X codes (March 2024)

Rebirth Champions X is a popular Roblox clicker game where you click to gain energy and then use it to unlock more assertive characters and rebirth. Progressing through the game is quite hard, and this is where Rebirth Champions X codes come to your rescue.

By redeeming Rebirth Champions X codes, you can get free luck boost, click boost and many other rewards that will help you quickly progress in-game. You can find all the active Rebirth Champions X codes below.

Active Rebirth Champions X codes

update99 - Five Valentine's Boxes

- Five Valentine's Boxes heart - Three Valentine's Boxes

- Three Valentine's Boxes maze - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost factory - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost city - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost forge - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost temple - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost mine - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost turkey - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost haunted - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost scary - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost ghost - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost 120m - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost volcanic - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost mushroom - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost fall - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost forest - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost fire - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost futuristic - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost military - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost viking - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost bunny - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost crystal - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost cowboy - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost castle - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost sand - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost dino - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost rcx - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost sunflower - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost coconut - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost shiny - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost time - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost rainbow - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost zombie - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost swamp - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost frosty - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost 110m - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost easter2023 - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost fairy - 3x Luck Boost

- 3x Luck Boost omgfreex3luck - 3x Luck Boost

- 3x Luck Boost clover - Four x3 luck boost

- Four x3 luck boost dragon - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost jungle - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost anniversary - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost 100m - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost flower - Four x2 luck boost

- Four x2 luck boost evil - Two x2 Click boost

- Two x2 Click boost halloween - Two x2 Click boost

- Two x2 Click boost update32 - Two x2 Click boost

- Two x2 Click boost 150kthanks - Rebirths Boost

- Rebirths Boost galactic - Luck Boost

- Luck Boost alien - Luck Boost

- Luck Boost 50m - Luck Boost

- Luck Boost 100kthanks - Rebirths Boost

- Rebirths Boost 75kthanks - Luck Boost

- Luck Boost thanksfor50k - free Boost

- free Boost 10mthanks - free Boost

- free Boost magic - Click Boost

- Click Boost 20kthankyou - Click Boost

- Click Boost freeluckboost - Rebirths Boost

- Rebirths Boost wow10klikesthanks - Rebirths Boost

- Rebirths Boost freeclicksomg - Click Boost

- Click Boost 5klikesthanks - Click Boost

- Click Boost wow2500likes - Click Boost

- Click Boost already1500likes - Click Boost

- Click Boost thanks500likes - Click Boost

- Click Boost RELEASE - 1k Clicks

Expired codes

thanksfor2years - Four x2 luck boost

party - Four x2 luck boost

2024omg - Four x2 luck boost

iceworld - Four x2 luck boost

freespin - Four x2 luck boost

easter - Luck Boost

moon - Click Boost

easter2 - Luck Boost

spooky - Luck Boost

Cave - Click Boost

nuclear - boost

void - boost

heaven - boost

molten - Four x2 luck boost

ocean - Four x2 luck boost

fish - Four x2 luck boost

2023 - Four x2 luck boost

santa - Four x2 luck boost

christmas - Two x2 Click boost

exotic - Two x2 Click boost

95m - Two x2 Click boost

pirate - Two x2 Click boost

ancient - Two x2 Click boost

seacave - Two x2 Click boost

90m - Two x2 Click boost

pixel - Two x2 Rebirth boost

axolotls - Powerful boost

aqua - Powerful boost

blackhole - Powerful boost

hacker - Powerful boost

saturn - Powerful boost

sun - Powerful boost

destruction - Powerful boost

neon - Powerful boost

75m - Powerful boost

fantasy - Luck Boost

lab - Luck Boost

kraken - Luck Boost

wow30000 - Rebirths Boost

175kthanks - One x10 Click boost

tutel - Powerful boost

shadow - Powerful boost

summer - Luck Boost

60m - Luck Boost

mars - Luck Boost

hell - x2 Luck Boost

steampunk - Luck Boost

space - Luck Boost

How to redeem Rebirth Champions X codes?

Launch Rebirth Champions X on your device

Click on the shop icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Scroll to the bottom until you find the codes section

Copy and paste any of the active Rebirth Champions X codes from above into the text box

Click on the redeem button to claim your free rewards

