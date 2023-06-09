Roblox: Thief Simulator codes (June 2023)

If you have always wanted to rob a bank and get rich quickly, then you can fulfill your wish in Thief Simulator. It’s a popular Roblox game from Funwise where the objective is to steal a lot of cash and become the wealthiest thief in the world. We are here with all the active Thief Simulator codes you can use to get free cash and other rewards.

In Thief Simulator, you must steal valuable items and sell the loot for cash. However, if you cannot beat the timer, you are sent to jail. As you complete jobs, more heists will unlock, requiring you to upgrade your stealing skills, which requires cash. So use these Thief Simulator codes and get a head start.

If you play a lot of Roblox titles, then don’t forget to check out our Roblox codes master list, where we have covered redeem codes for Titan Warfare codes, Doodle World codes, Flag Wars codes and a lot of popular games. You can get a lot of freebies.

Thief Simulator codes

CARS - 15,000 cash

- 15,000 cash Pets - 15,000 cash

- 15,000 cash HIDEOUTS - 7,500 cash

- 7,500 cash 20MILLION - 10,000 cash

- 10,000 cash PENTHOUSEFUN - 12,500 cash

Expired codes

HEADSTART - 10,000 cash

- 10,000 cash FUNWISEFUN - 7,500 cash

- 7,500 cash GEMWORKS - free rewards

- free rewards SHINY - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds 10MILLION - 10,000 cash

- 10,000 cash ALMIGHTYSOSTA - 10,000 cash

- 10,000 cash NEWWORLD - 5,000 cash

- 5,000 cash SOSTAHEIST - Free cash

- Free cash MOVINGUP - 3,000 cash

- 3,000 cash EPICITEM - 3,000 cash

- 3,000 cash FINESSE - 2,000 cash

- 2,000 cash RELEASE - 2,000 cash

How to redeem Thief Simulator codes?

Launch Thief Simulator on your PC or mobile and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Thief Simulator codes we have shared at the start of the article into the text box

Click on the redeem button, and you will see the rewards pop-up on your screen, which will also automatically be added to your in-game inventory

If you are a new thief, don’t worry. Here is a step-by-step guide to use Thief Simulator codes and get free cash.