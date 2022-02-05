Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022)
Here comes another Roblox title called Boku No Roblox: Remastered. It is based on the anime, My Hero Academia. Like any other Roblox game, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes are released quite regularly.
Due to the high popularity of the game, the validity of the codes doesn't last long and you might even end up using fake or expired ones. So, to avoid all the confusion, we are putting out a list that contains all the working Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes.
If you’re not familiar with My Hero Academia, it is a Japanese manga that describes the story of Izuku Midoriya. The main protagonist, Izuku, is a common human born in the world of superpowers and wishes to become like the others.
Some more Roblox codes for you:
Let’s take a look at the Active and expired code list of Boku No Roblox: Remastered.
Active Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes
- Sc4rySkel3ton - 25,000 free Cash
- newu1s – 50K Cash
- 1MFAVS - 25K Cash
Expired
- echoeyesonYT5K
- 300MVISITS
- man1f3st
- bl4ckwh1p
- sh1ns0
- cl3ss1A
- th4nky0u
- mhaseason5
- m4ihats8me
- DessiNoRevamp
- newyear2021
- mrc0mpr3ss
- THXGIVING
- er4serh3ad
- fi3rcew1ngs
- SubtoCodexGeas
- m1rk0
- 200MVISITS
- pr0m1n3nceburn
- UseCodeDessi
- aprilf00ls
- end3av0r
- g3ntlecr1minal
- infinite100%
- NEWYEAR2020
- 0v3rhau1
- CHRISTMAS
- n1ght3ye
- THANKSGIVING
- MaineS4
- 150MVISITS
- mhaseason4
- pr3sentm1c
- BNRxDessi
- tok0yam1
- 500KFAVS
- mid0r1ya
- 100MVISITS
- t0dor0k1
- Sub2Supershiftery
- h0witzer1mpact
- m1net4
- h3r0raid
- vi11ainraid
- gang0rca
- p1usu1tra
- oj1r0
- H4wk5
- je4ni5t
- 50MVISITS
- TOFUU
- m1rio
What are Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?When redeemed, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes grant you in-game cash that can be used for multiple purposes. The cash can be used to perform all the premium functions inside the game such as spins and unlocking new stuff.
How to redeem Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes step by step?
- Launch the game and move to the menu section.
- Search for the Options section and tap on Codes.
- Copy one of the codes from the list and paste it inside the box
- Finally, press the confirm button to claim the rewards.
How to get more Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?Simply bookmark our page to get the latest and active codes as we will constantly update it when a new code comes out. You can also visit the official Discord and Twitter handle of the game as they periodically giveaway codes. Make sure to grab them before anyone else does. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
My Hero Mania codes: February 2022