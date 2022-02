Boku No Roblox Remastered codes (February 2022)

Checked for new Boku no Roblox Remastered codes

Here comes another Roblox title called Boku No Roblox: Remastered. It is based on the anime, My Hero Academia. Like any other Roblox game, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes are released quite regularly.

Due to the high popularity of the game, the validity of the codes doesn't last long and you might even end up using fake or expired ones. So, to avoid all the confusion, we are putting out a list that contains all the working Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes.

If you’re not familiar with My Hero Academia, it is a Japanese manga that describes the story of Izuku Midoriya. The main protagonist, Izuku, is a common human born in the world of superpowers and wishes to become like the others.

Let’s take a look at the Active and expired code list of Boku No Roblox: Remastered.

Active Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes

Sc4rySkel3ton - 25,000 free Cash



25,000 free Cash newu1s – 50K Cash

50K Cash 1MFAVS - 25K Cash

Expired

echoeyesonYT5K

300MVISITS

man1f3st

bl4ckwh1p

sh1ns0

cl3ss1A

th4nky0u

mhaseason5

m4ihats8me

DessiNoRevamp

newyear2021

mrc0mpr3ss

THXGIVING

er4serh3ad

fi3rcew1ngs

SubtoCodexGeas

m1rk0

200MVISITS

pr0m1n3nceburn

UseCodeDessi

aprilf00ls

end3av0r

g3ntlecr1minal

infinite100%

NEWYEAR2020

0v3rhau1

CHRISTMAS

n1ght3ye

THANKSGIVING

MaineS4

150MVISITS

mhaseason4

pr3sentm1c

BNRxDessi

tok0yam1

500KFAVS

mid0r1ya

100MVISITS

t0dor0k1

Sub2Supershiftery

h0witzer1mpact

m1net4

h3r0raid

vi11ainraid

gang0rca

p1usu1tra

oj1r0

H4wk5

je4ni5t

50MVISITS

TOFUU

m1rio

What are Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?

How to redeem Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes step by step?

Launch the game and move to the menu section.

Search for the Options section and tap on Codes.

Copy one of the codes from the list and paste it inside the box

Finally, press the confirm button to claim the rewards.

When redeemed, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes grant you in-game cash that can be used for multiple purposes. The cash can be used to perform all the premium functions inside the game such as spins and unlocking new stuff.

How to get more Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?

Simply bookmark our page to get the latest and active codes as we will constantly update it when a new code comes out. You can also visit the official Discord and Twitter handle of the game as they periodically giveaway codes. Make sure to grab them before anyone else does. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.