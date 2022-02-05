Bad Business codes to get free charms, skins and CR (February 2022)

A bunch of charms, skins and stickers just waiting for you to redeem these Bad Business codes

Bad Business is a popular Roblox shooter from Team Rudimentality which is inspired by the hit FPS title, Modern Warfare. This Bad Business code article will help you take your game to another level by claiming an abundance of in-game items from redeeming these codes.

By using these redeem codes, you can create and modify the existing characters by using the extra items you'll get your hands on. The items include new skins, costumes and guns, all for quickly entering a code.

Active Bad Business codes

WILDWEST - Rewards: 2K Credits

- Rewards: 2K Credits wildaces - Rewards: Wildaces charm

- Rewards: Wildaces charm KACHING - Rewards: CR

- Rewards: CR Doodledarko - Rewards: Doodle Darko charm

- Rewards: Doodle Darko charm Huz_Gaming - Rewards: Huz Gaming charm

- Rewards: Huz Gaming charm ZYLIC - Rewards: Zylic charm

- Rewards: Zylic charm theboys - All Might T Skin

- All Might T Skin THEBOYS - Rewards: All Might T weapon skin

- Rewards: All Might T weapon skin Unicorn - Rewards: VR Goggles

- Rewards: VR Goggles viking - Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm

- Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm doge - Rewards: Doge charm

- Rewards: Doge charm ADOPTME - Rewards: five Adopt Me sticker s

- Rewards: five Adopt Me sticker mbu - Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm

- Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm juke - Rewards: BigBrainJuke charm

- Rewards: BigBrainJuke charm blue - Rewards: BlueGrassMonkey charm



- Rewards: BlueGrassMonkey charm fr0gs - Rewards: FreeTheFr0gs charm

- Rewards: FreeTheFr0gs charm godstatus - Rewards: GodStatus charm

- Rewards: GodStatus charm notvirtuo0z - Rewards: ImMinty charm

- Rewards: ImMinty charm gun - Rewards: Jup charm

- Rewards: Jup charm lecton - Rewards: Lecton Gaming charm

- Rewards: Lecton Gaming charm mulletmafia - Rewards: Mullets charm

- Rewards: Mullets charm pet - Rewards: PetrifyTV charm

- Rewards: PetrifyTV charm r2 - Rewards: R_2M charm

- Rewards: R_2M charm ruddevmedia - Rewards: Ruddev Media charm

- Rewards: Ruddev Media charm syn - Rewards: SynthesizeOG charm

- Rewards: SynthesizeOG charm xtrnal - Rewards: Xtrnal charm

- Rewards: Xtrnal charm Z_33 - Rewards: Zekro_3300 charm

Expired

TWENTYTWENTYTWO - Rewards: 2,000 CR, Charms - 2022 Keychain, 2021 Ornament

STARTER - Rewards: CR

LEVELZERO - Rewards: 500 CR

SPOOKY21 - Rewards: 500 CR

HALLOWVEMBER - Rewards: 2,000 CR

SBR - Rewards: 500 CRMISTLETOE - Rewards: 2000 CR



AK47 - Rewards: 500 CR

SHRIKE

2GUNS

MYTHICAL

VOHEX

ASR50

GROZA

HONCHO

zesty

M249

SKORPION

HOMESTEAD

TWOYEARS

LOADOUT

MAYDAY

HITMAN

Xbox

EASTER21

200MILLION

getsp00ked

robzi

present

patriot

zombie

boo

spooky

ninja

star

moon

comet

galaxy

6mi

alien

How to redeem the Bad Business codes?

Launch the game and head to the main menu

Locate the gift box icon and tap on it

Copy one of the codes from the above list and paste it into the box

Tap the redeem button to claim your rewards

