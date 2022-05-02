Mining Sim codes for free crates and tokens (May 2022)

Are you looking for active Mining Sim codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Mining Sim codes that you can redeem to get free crates and tokens.

Currently working Mining Simulator codes

List of Token codes

candy - 2,000 Coins

- 2,000 Coins 200Tokens - 200 tokens

- 200 tokens 500M - 75 tokens

- 75 tokens SummerTokens - 75 tokens

- 75 tokens 4thJuly - 200 tokens

- 200 tokens 1Year - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens AnniversaryTokens - 250 Tokens

- 250 Tokens MoreMoreCode - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens MoreMoreTokens - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens EpicTokens - 250 Tokens

- 250 Tokens ILoveTokens - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens #ChristmasHype - 250 Tokens

- 250 Tokens ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens SuperGems - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens TooManyCodes - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens ImOutOfCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens Trails - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens owo - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens Shiny - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens Wings - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens Challenge - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens GetSlicked - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens NewQuests - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens Oof - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens HammieJammieSucksxInfinity - 20 tokens

- 20 tokens July21st - 150 Tokens

- 150 Tokens SandCastles - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens sircfenner - 70 Tokens

- 70 Tokens NosniyIsCool - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens HammieJammieDoesntSuck - 50 Tokens

- 50 Tokens HammieJammieSucksx2 - 20 Tokens

- 20 Tokens America - 80 Tokens

List of Hat codes

Halloween2019 - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate FreeCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate NewHats - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate AnniversaryCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Adventure - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate SuperCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Fright - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate HelpPls - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Scary - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate TrickOrTreat - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate EventQuest - Omega Hat Crate

- Omega Hat Crate Goose - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate SubscribePls - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate yeet - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate BigW - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Witches - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Duckie - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate MineAlot - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Sunscreen - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Fluffy - Legendary Crate

- Legendary Crate Dreamy - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Scorch - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Lemonaide - Legendary Crate

- Legendary Crate Vacation - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Patriot - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate ILOVECODES - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Bonus - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate LegendaryHat - Legendary Hat Crate

- Legendary Hat Crate Pumped - Rare Hat Crate

- Rare Hat Crate GummyBears - Rare Hat Crate

- Rare Hat Crate Ghosts - Omega Hat Crate

- Omega Hat Crate Toast - Epic Hat Crate

- Epic Hat Crate ToyChest - Epic Hat Crate

- Epic Hat Crate SandBox - Epic Skin Crate

Mining Simulator egg codes list

Awesome - Rare Egg

- Rare Egg Pumpkin - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Demon - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg FreeCrate2 - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg SummerEgg - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg AnniversaryEgg - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg AwesomeLegendary - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg TooManyCodesSmh - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Pumpkins - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg JackOLantern - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Pumpkin - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg FollowUs - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Duck - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg BigL - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg memes - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Valkyrie - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Rainbowite - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg SuperSecretCode - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg PatrioticStars - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg CoolWater - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg BaconHair - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Skies - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg BeachBall - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg Light - Legendary Egg

- Legendary Egg SecretEgg - Legendary Egg

List of Corn codes

Spook - 30 Candy Corn

- 30 Candy Corn Skelly - 60 Candy Corn

- 60 Candy Corn Spoopy - 30 Candy Corn

- 30 Candy Corn Skeletons - 60 Candy Corn

- 60 Candy Corn ScarySkeltons - 30 Candy Corn

- 30 Candy Corn ThisIsHalloween - 60 Candy Corn

- 60 Candy Corn Spooky - 30 Candy Corn

- 30 Candy Corn Halloween - 40 Candy Corn

- 40 Candy Corn Ghosty - Spooky Trail Crate

- Spooky Trail Crate BroomSticks - Spooky Trail Crate

- Spooky Trail Crate Candy! - Spooky Trail Crate

- Spooky Trail Crate NewTwitch - Epic Accessory Crate

- Epic Accessory Crate TrailUpdate - Epic Accessory Crate

- Epic Accessory Crate NoU - Epic Accessory Crate

- Epic Accessory Crate Dominus - Epic Accessory Crate

- Epic Accessory Crate Level - Legendary Skin Crate

- Legendary Skin Crate Unobtainible - Rare Skin Crate

- Rare Skin Crate Retro - Exclusive Skin

List of Coin codes

Trades - 5,000 Coins

- 5,000 Coins Dinosaur - 5,000 Coins

- 5,000 Coins Isaac - 1,000 Coins

- 1,000 Coins Bread - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins Money - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins JellyBean - 2,500 Coins

- 2,500 Coins Coal - 2,000 Coin

We will keep updating this post with new Mining Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page.

How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator?

Launch Mining Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button (bird icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Mining Sim codes from above in the text area

Click on the Enter button to claim your free crates and token

About Mining Simulator