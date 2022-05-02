Mining Sim codes for free crates and tokens (May 2022)
Updated on: May 02, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking for active Mining Sim codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Mining Sim codes that you can redeem to get free crates and tokens.
Real fans of Roblox won't stop at this, as they are usually playing more than one experience. That's why we have prepared the Heroes Online codes, codes for Build a Boat for Treasure, Anime Fighters codes and a whole lot of others that you can find all over our website. Don't be shy, look around.
Currently working Mining Simulator codes
List of Token codes
- candy - 2,000 Coins
- 200Tokens - 200 tokens
- 500M - 75 tokens
- SummerTokens - 75 tokens
- 4thJuly - 200 tokens
- 1Year - 70 Tokens
- AnniversaryTokens - 250 Tokens
- MoreMoreCode - 70 Tokens
- MoreMoreTokens - 70 Tokens
- EpicTokens - 250 Tokens
- ILoveTokens - 70 Tokens
- #ChristmasHype - 250 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 - 70 Tokens
- ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- SuperGems - 50 Tokens
- TooManyCodes - 70 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- Trails - 70 Tokens
- owo - 70 Tokens
- Shiny - 70 Tokens
- Wings - 70 Tokens
- Challenge - 70 Tokens
- GetSlicked - 50 Tokens
- NewQuests - 50 Tokens
- Oof - 70 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksxInfinity - 20 tokens
- July21st - 150 Tokens
- SandCastles - 50 Tokens
- sircfenner - 70 Tokens
- NosniyIsCool - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieDoesntSuck - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksx2 - 20 Tokens
- America - 80 Tokens
List of Hat codes
- Halloween2019 - Legendary Hat Crate
- FreeCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- NewHats - Legendary Hat Crate
- AnniversaryCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- Adventure - Legendary Hat Crate
- SuperCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- Fright - Legendary Hat Crate
- HelpPls - Legendary Hat Crate
- Scary - Legendary Hat Crate
- TrickOrTreat - Legendary Hat Crate
- EventQuest - Omega Hat Crate
- Goose - Legendary Hat Crate
- SubscribePls - Legendary Hat Crate
- yeet - Legendary Hat Crate
- BigW - Legendary Hat Crate
- Witches - Legendary Hat Crate
- Duckie - Legendary Hat Crate
- MineAlot - Legendary Hat Crate
- Sunscreen - Legendary Hat Crate
- Fluffy - Legendary Crate
- Dreamy - Legendary Hat Crate
- Scorch - Legendary Hat Crate
- Lemonaide - Legendary Crate
- Vacation - Legendary Hat Crate
- Patriot - Legendary Hat Crate
- ILOVECODES - Legendary Hat Crate
- Bonus - Legendary Hat Crate
- LegendaryHat - Legendary Hat Crate
- Pumped - Rare Hat Crate
- GummyBears - Rare Hat Crate
- Ghosts - Omega Hat Crate
- Toast - Epic Hat Crate
- ToyChest - Epic Hat Crate
- SandBox - Epic Skin Crate
Mining Simulator egg codes list
- Awesome - Rare Egg
- Pumpkin - Legendary Egg
- Demon - Legendary Egg
- FreeCrate2 - Legendary Egg
- SummerEgg - Legendary Egg
- AnniversaryEgg - Legendary Egg
- AwesomeLegendary - Legendary Egg
- TooManyCodesSmh - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkins - Legendary Egg
- JackOLantern - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkin - Legendary Egg
- FollowUs - Legendary Egg
- Duck - Legendary Egg
- BigL - Legendary Egg
- memes - Legendary Egg
- Valkyrie - Legendary Egg
- Rainbowite - Legendary Egg
- SuperSecretCode - Legendary Egg
- PatrioticStars - Legendary Egg
- CoolWater - Legendary Egg
- BaconHair - Legendary Egg
- Skies - Legendary Egg
- BeachBall - Legendary Egg
- Light - Legendary Egg
- SecretEgg - Legendary Egg
List of Corn codes
- Spook - 30 Candy Corn
- Skelly - 60 Candy Corn
- Spoopy - 30 Candy Corn
- Skeletons - 60 Candy Corn
- ScarySkeltons - 30 Candy Corn
- ThisIsHalloween - 60 Candy Corn
- Spooky - 30 Candy Corn
- Halloween - 40 Candy Corn
- Ghosty - Spooky Trail Crate
- BroomSticks - Spooky Trail Crate
- Candy! - Spooky Trail Crate
- NewTwitch - Epic Accessory Crate
- TrailUpdate - Epic Accessory Crate
- NoU - Epic Accessory Crate
- Dominus - Epic Accessory Crate
- Level - Legendary Skin Crate
- Unobtainible - Rare Skin Crate
- Retro - Exclusive Skin
List of Coin codes
- Trades - 5,000 Coins
- Dinosaur - 5,000 Coins
- Isaac - 1,000 Coins
- Bread - 10,000 Coins
- Money - 10,000 Coins
- JellyBean - 2,500 Coins
- Coal - 2,000 Coin
We will keep updating this post with new Mining Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page.
How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator?
- Launch Mining Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the codes button (bird icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Mining Sim codes from above in the text area
- Click on the Enter button to claim your free crates and token