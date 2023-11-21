Roblox: Blade Ball codes (November 2023)
Blade Ball has established itself as one of the most prominent games on Roblox and has been raking in massive numbers. The engaging and engrossing gameplay is the reason behind the growing popularity of the title, and it keeps players wanting more.
With the various achievements and other festivities, the developers of Blade Ball have been releasing new codes, providing the community access to a wide array of freebies. These codes have become one of the best ways to get in-game items for free. Check out the section below for a list of codes you can use.
Working Roblox: Blade Ball codes (November 2023)You will be able to get coins, skins and other rewards by successfully redeeming the Roblox: Blade Ball codes listed below:
- SERPENT_HYPE: Get Equinox Ball Kebab Sword Skin
- UPDATE.DAY: Get Comically Large Flashlight Sword Skin
- 1.5BTHANKS: Get Ball on a Stick Sword Skin
- UPD250COINS: Get 250 Coins
Given the tendency to expire after a certain period, you should try redeeming these codes as quickly as possible to get your rewards.
Expired CodesBelow are the codes for Roblox: Blade Ball codes that have now expired:
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- HALLOWEEN
- 3MLIKES
- 1BVISITSTHANKS
- 1MLIKES
- RRRANKEDDD
- WEEK4
- SORRY4DELAY
- UPDATETHREE
- HOTDOG10K
- 10KFOLLOWERZ
- 200KLIKES
- FORTUNE
- 50000LIKES
- SITDOWN
- 10000LIKES
- 5000LIKES
- 1000LIKES
- ThxForSupport
- 500K
You may follow the developers on social media platforms for further updates about the games and its codes.
How to use Roblox: Blade Ball codes
It is straightforward to redeem the Roblox: Blade Ball codes, and you may achieve the redemption process within minutes. Listed below are the detailed steps that you can follow:
- Step 1: Open Roblox: Blade Ball on any device you have.
- Step 2: After the game boots up, tap the “Extra” button and select the “Codes” option.
- Step 3: You will then find a dialogue box where you can enter the code.
- Step 4: Tap on the tick mark to complete the redemption.
The rewards from the codes will be delivered to your in-game accounts automatically after successful completion.