AU Reborn codes for free tokens (November 2022)

Are you searching for AU Rebord codes? We have got plenty of them. We have tested all the latest AU Reborn codes and compiled them into a list that we'll share with you so you can get your hands on free cash and tokens.

We will also regularly update this list with new AU Reborn codes as and when new ones arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this post and check back often to find new codes before others.

Active AU Reborn codes

!code 40klikes - Free Cash and Tokens

- Free Cash and Tokens !code 30klikes - Free Cash and Tokens

- Free Cash and Tokens !code 20klikes - Free Cash and Tokens

- Free Cash and Tokens !code 10klikes - Free Cash and Tokens

- Free Cash and Tokens !code 5klikes - Free Cash and Tokens

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired AU Reborn codes.

Make sure to enter these codes exactly as written, including any special characters or symbols, to avoid errors during redemption.

How to redeem codes in AU Reborn?

Launch AU Reborn and wait for the game to load

Open the chat box by pressing '/' or clicking on the chat icon located in the top left of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active AU Reborn codes in the chatbox

Press enter to collect your free rewards

If you haven't used codes in AU Reborn before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to use the codes and get free rewards:

How to get more AU Reborn codes?