Promo & Redeem Codes

Ninja Legends 2 codes to redeem (July 2024)

Claim a bunch of free shards and coins through the Ninja Legends 2 codes

Ninja Legends 2 codes to redeem (July 2024)
By Sumant Meena
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
Updated on July 01, 2024 - Checked for new codes

As you know, Ninja Legends 2 is all about learning Ninjutsu, and mastering it will lead you to become the greatest warrior of all time. But lately, you might have discovered that it’s not easy to reach this pinnacle as the game has a high skill cap and requires regular grinding. Well, there’s an easy way out and that is this ultimate list of Ninja Legends 2 codes.

We know you love Roblox titles and freebies, so we have been making articles containing codes for a variety of games on the platform. You may find the Heroes World codesLast Pirates codes, which we are updating every month, and many others.

Artwork of Ninja Legends 2

Currently working Ninja Legends 2 codes

  • powers500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards
  • zenmaster15K - Redeem this code to get a chi boost
  • shurikencity500 – Redeem this code to get 750 Coins
  • epicturrets450 – Redeem this code to get 300 Shards
  • waterfall500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards
  • newgame500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards
  • bossbattle300 – Redeem this code to get 300 Shards
  • Firstplanet250 – Redeem this code to get 250 Shards
  • epictower350 – Redeem this code to get 350 Coins
  • treeninja400 – Redeem this code to get 400 Coins

How to redeem the Ninja Legends 2 codes?

Screen for redeeming codes in Ninja Legends 2
  • Launch the game
  • Locate the codes tab on the right side of the home screen
  • Copy one of the codes from the list above
  • Paste it in the box and claim the rewards
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How to find more codes?

To find more codes for Ninja Legends 2 codes, follow the game's official Twitter handle as they send out new codes regularly. You can also bookmark us as we will endeavour to add new codes to our list as they appear whilst removing any that have expired.

Sumant Meena
Sumant Meena
Twitter Instagram
I am a mobile gamer, passionate about exploring the world of mobile gaming. From the latest releases to hidden gems, I love sharing my experiences and tips with others. Follow me on my journey through the mobile gaming universe.