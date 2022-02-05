Anime Storm Simulator codes (February 2022)

List of working Anime Storm Simulator codes

- checked for new codes

We have collected a bunch of working Anime Storm Simulator codes that will boost your champion by providing in-game items, power-ups and skill points. All of the redeem codes are tested and regularly updated as soon as the developers release a new one.

As we all know, Anime-themed Roblox titles are increasingly popular among anime otaku. These titles let you experience the story in a Roblox environment. Adding to that list, we have Anime Storm Simulator, the latest arrival on Roblox.

In this game, you can invite or create a powerful squad to tackle foes. You get to choose from 23 skilled champions and lay out a strategy to defeat the enemies and conquer their cities.

Looking for more codes? Do take a look at our collection for some other trending Roblox titles:

Active Anime Storm Simulator codes



tenkamazing - Redeem code for yen and gems

Redeem code for yen and gems 5000KL1kes- Redeem code for yen and gems

Redeem code for yen and gems sushiwashere - Redeem code for 1,000 yen and 100 gems

Redeem code for 1,000 yen and 100 gems Release!!! - Redeem code for 1,000 yen and 100 gems

Expired

How to redeem Anime Storm Simulator codes step by step?

Launch Roblox and fire up Anime Storm Simulator

Locate the Twitter symbol on the left side of the screen

Tap on it and press the code button

Copy a code from the list above

Paste it inside the box and hit enter to receive the rewards

Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Storm Simulator. They are all working!

How to get more Anime Storm Simulator codes?