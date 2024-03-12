Roblox: My Prison codes (March 2024)

My Prison brings a unique twist to the prison-based games available on Roblox. It essentially allows you to create your own and tons of other activities are also available to keep you engaged. The process of creating your prison requires you to utilize cash, which you can accumulate through codes.

The developers actively offer you free rewards that don't require you put in any effort. Check out the section below to find a list of active My Prison codes to use for freebies. My Prison codes will help you make quicker progress by providing you with free rewards. They only remain active for a limited period, and you must employ them before they expire.

Active codes for My Prison

There are currently no active codes for My Prison.

Expired codes

Gate

Basketball

Sick

DELETE

WeAreBack

Christmasmonth

Collect

Work

Infirmary

calandarsoon

passenger

nicecar

Screamer23

Xmas23

CarChase

Guide to using My Prison codes

It is an easy procedure to use My Prison codes, and it won't take you more than a couple of minutes to complete the redemption. If you aren’t aware of the exact process, the steps outlined below will guide you:

Step 1: Start by opening My Prison on your device

Step 2: After the game opens up, you will have to click on the “Manage” icon and select the “Promocodes” tab

Step 3: You will then see the dialogue box to enter the code. Please accurately insert the code without making any typing mistakes

Step 4: Finally, you must tap on the “Redeem” button to complete the redemption process

If the process ends successfully, the rewards will automatically get credited to your accounts. You may then use them for the relevant purpose.

