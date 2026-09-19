All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes for September 2026
ASTD codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, exp, and sometimes even units! The developers release them after a certain update or when there's an upcoming event. They can help out a lot. Just take a look at how many All Star Tower Defense codes have expired below, and imagine if you managed to grab each one.
Roblox fans already know that we have a lot of other guides. We've got articles covering all the active Shindo Life codes, Blox Fruits codes, or if you're a fan of action, Anime Fighting Simulator codes! All of them will get you some freebies each time you redeem one, allowing you to keep pace with other players a little easier.
Now, let's take a look at active codes for All Star Tower Defense, and below you can find a huge list of inactive ones as well.
Active ASTD codes
- ReturnOfTheLobbies - 4,000 Gems, 150 Stardust
- ALateSummerAwaits - 4,000 Gems, 100 Stardust
- AwesomeBeginnerCode - 4,000 Gems, 50 Stardust, Otherworldly Pickle
- FusionReborn - 4,000 Gems, 200 Stardust
- TheOverlordArrives - 4,000 Gems, 280 Stardust
- WhoInvitedThisGuy - free rewards
- tboicats - 3000 Gems, 170 Stardust
- sorryfordelayandmonkeyking - 4000 Gems, 280 Stardust
- yickadee - 2000 Gems, 230 Stardust, unit
- twete93dont - 140 Stardust, 2,000 Gems
- tungtungnobannersahur - 120 Stardust, 300 Gems
- fordanielxd - 57 Stardust, 67 Gems, Zero unit
- omgupdate2026 - 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems
- cosmicrebel - 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems
- game11 - 100 Stardust, 300 Gems
- ultramicro - rewards
Expired codesbigcode3 I superluffysubcount I superdaydaykid100ksubs I omgupdate2024 I sbrupdate I animecardbattle | fraudkunaupdate | egoupdate | miniupd393 | tradingupdate | HunterStarPass | hope2024 | Tsukuyomi2024 | animeroulette1 | thankyoufor6bvisits | 24hoursupdate | EnumaElish2024 | videocode12135 | blamspot500kcodeunitrelease | tournamentstart | newupdate1121 | UpdateThisWeek | sorry4delay | happyholidays1 | happyholidays2 | PreChriistmas2023 | newstarpass69 | happy3yearanniversary | srry4delay | happyspookymonth | newupdatecode | NewWorld2 | UniverseReset | TheDrumsOfLiberation2 | TheDrumsOfLiberation | 6billionvisits | july4threalupdate | abouttimesnowrbx2023 | NavyXFlameOtherCode | sorryfordelayupdate2 | navyxflamelate200kcodeomg | happylatemothersday | rolerewardcode | Chainsmoke91 | ASTDEggOpenedFinally | Blamsdefnotlate300kcode | melonmen1 | youtubekingluffy350kdone | minicode15 | newupdcode2 | newupdcode3 | blamsponge | diablo12 | maintenacecode15 | sorryforlongdelay | navyxflame170kyoutubereal | thankyoufor5bvisits | delayp | lvlreqny | happyholidays | mbshutdown | world3ishere | winterguy19 | bigwinterupdatesoon | 2milfavoriteup | 2yearanniversaryduo | 2yearanniversary | SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k | newstarcode | Halloween2022 | timechamberfix | stardustupdate | Hooray50k | ASTDDragonoidBakugan | 1millikes | summerwoo2022 | owouch | changesjune | ticketupdate | NavyXFlame130kNoLeak | congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k | ultramove | superwoop | 1mgroupmembers | themadao | -astddevs | world2ishere | newcode150knoleakingplsnavyxflameyt | world2comingsoon | astdx2022 | merrychristmas2k21 | winterbreakwhen | KingLuffyFan200K | SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA | december2021 | thecityofangels | eatlotsonthanksgiving | igot2look | 100ksubnavyxflame | novemberupdate | starshipway | navyxflame80ksubs | anniversaryastd | goldgemgold | 4partyrocking | wowshutdown | longwait | fruit100k | NavyxFlameYT60K | robloxyay | happyhalloween2021 | thursdayfun | tacotuesday | shutdownagaincode21 | septemberupdate21 | nooshutdown | 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit | nowherescoredeal | specialkingluffy100k | gamebreakingvisits101 | illbewatchingyou | theotheronecode | minishutdown | mrworldwide | morecodeforyouxd | FreeRobuxxKF | codeoflight | listentothemusic132 | howareyoutodaymyfriendo | fruitysubmore | 4thofjulyupdate | NAVYXFLAME4CODE | updatejuly2021 | fruit | 2021memorialday2021x | Update53021 | Lovetobrazil | lesgolesgoyuuh | supertime | biggerthanlife1 | fruitgame | 600klikes | updatejune2021 | ohmahgawdskill | addnewunitstobannerfix | diamondnowina | yellowsix | tysmfor1mfavorite | smoothcriminal2 | jahajha | shotofmemories | quickshut | lieawake | freedom | likeapartyonthelist | 1bvisit1b | 1billionvisit21drip | eastercoda21 | helloworld2021 | somemorenewcoode | isitthenewerayet | hchgaming | handsoftime | gameon2021 | lovetofightastd | thisisthenewestcode | subtome | subinferman | incredibledayum | likethegamepog2021 | 700mil | updatebelike | epicnew | pert | rainmen | bigtim | lateupdatendat
How do you redeem the codes step by step?The steps to redeem the ASTD codes are pretty simple:
- Simply log into the game and locate the gear symbol at the top left corner of the screen
- After you find the option, tap on it
- Enter one of the active codes
- You'll get rewards automatically if the code is correct, or a message if it's not