Roblox titles are well known for their free gifts and rewards, and the free codes are a part of it. They are released and updated frequently, so if you wish to use them, then make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to maintain a daily updated list of All Star Tower Defense codes, so make sure you log in every now and then.

Roblox’s All Star Tower Defense is all about pulling out creativity while crafting new building units to keep away the enemies from reaching you. The progress and the fun in the game depend entirely on how you decide to maintain your troops and units.

Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired redeem codes.

Active All Star Tower Defense Codes

eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems, 500 Gold (New!)

- 300 Gems, 500 Gold thecityofangels - 250 Gems, 250 Gold

- 250 Gems, 250 Gold igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold



- 250 Gems, 250 Gold 100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black

- 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black novemberupdate - 300 Gems, 500 Gold



- 300 Gems, 500 Gold starshipway - 650 Gems, 650 Gold, EXP IV

- 650 Gems, 650 Gold, EXP IV navyxflame80ksubs - New Mega Rare!

New Mega Rare! anniversaryastd - 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, Omega-Rare

- 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, Omega-Rare goldgemgold - 650 Gold and 250 Gems

- 650 Gold and 250 Gems 4partyrocking - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems wowshutdown - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems longwait - 450 Gems

- 450 Gems fruit100k - 200 Gems, Exp III

- 200 Gems, Exp III NavyxFlameYT60K - 200 Gems, Exp III

Expired

robloxyay - 300 Gems, 800 Gold, EXP III

happyhalloween2021 - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, 1 Pumpkin Capsule

thursdayfun - 250 Gems

tacotuesday - 250 Gems

shutdownagaincode21 - 250 Gems

septemberupdate21 - 250 Gems

nooshutdown - 400 Gems

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit - 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

nowherescoredeal

specialkingluffy100k

gamebreakingvisits101

illbewatchingyou

theotheronecode

minishutdown

mrworldwide

morecodeforyouxd

FreeRobuxxKF

codeoflight

listentothemusic132

howareyoutodaymyfriendo

fruitysubmore

4thofjulyupdate

NAVYXFLAME4CODE

updatejuly2021

fruit

2021memorialday2021x

Update53021

Lovetobrazil

lesgolesgoyuuh

supertime

biggerthanlife1

fruitgame

600klikes

updatejune2021

ohmahgawdskill

addnewunitstobannerfix

diamondnowina

yellowsix

tysmfor1mfavorite

smoothcriminal2

jahajha

shotofmemories

quickshut

lieawake

freedom

likeapartyonthelist

1bvisit1b

1billionvisit21drip

eastercoda21

helloworld2021

somemorenewcoode

isitthenewerayet

hchgaming

handsoftime

gameon2021

lovetofightastd

thisisthenewestcode

subtome

subinferman

incredibledayum

likethegamepog2021

700mil

updatebelike

epicnew

pert

rainmen

bigtim

lateupdatendat

What are All Star Tower Defense codes?

These codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, EXPs etc. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after the game receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Simply log into the game and locate a gear symbol at the bottom right corner of the screen.

After you find the option, tap on it to enter the code

Enter one of the active All Star Tower Defense codes

Finally, press the button to claim the rewards.

The steps to redeem the All Star TD codes in-game are pretty simple.

How to grab more redeem codes?