All Star Tower Defense codes (November 2021)
Get free gems, gold and XP with our All Star Tower Defense codes
Updated on November 26, 2021 - Added new All Star Tower Defense code
Roblox titles are well known for their free gifts and rewards, and the free codes are a part of it. They are released and updated frequently, so if you wish to use them, then make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to maintain a daily updated list of All Star Tower Defense codes, so make sure you log in every now and then.
Roblox’s All Star Tower Defense is all about pulling out creativity while crafting new building units to keep away the enemies from reaching you. The progress and the fun in the game depend entirely on how you decide to maintain your troops and units.
Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired redeem codes.
Active All Star Tower Defense Codes
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems, 500 Gold (New!)
- thecityofangels - 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- 100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black
- novemberupdate - 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- starshipway - 650 Gems, 650 Gold, EXP IV
- navyxflame80ksubs - New Mega Rare!
- anniversaryastd - 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, Omega-Rare
- goldgemgold - 650 Gold and 250 Gems
- 4partyrocking- 250 Gems
- wowshutdown - 250 Gems
- longwait - 450 Gems
- fruit100k - 200 Gems, Exp III
- NavyxFlameYT60K - 200 Gems, Exp III
Expired
- robloxyay - 300 Gems, 800 Gold, EXP III
- happyhalloween2021 - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, 1 Pumpkin Capsule
- thursdayfun - 250 Gems
- tacotuesday - 250 Gems
- shutdownagaincode21 - 250 Gems
- septemberupdate21 - 250 Gems
- nooshutdown - 400 Gems
- 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit - 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi
- nowherescoredeal
- specialkingluffy100k
- gamebreakingvisits101
- illbewatchingyou
- theotheronecode
- minishutdown
- mrworldwide
- morecodeforyouxd
- FreeRobuxxKF
- codeoflight
- listentothemusic132
- howareyoutodaymyfriendo
- fruitysubmore
- 4thofjulyupdate
- NAVYXFLAME4CODE
- updatejuly2021
- fruit
- 2021memorialday2021x
- Update53021
- Lovetobrazil
- lesgolesgoyuuh
- supertime
- biggerthanlife1
- fruitgame
- 600klikes
- updatejune2021
- ohmahgawdskill
- addnewunitstobannerfix
- diamondnowina
- yellowsix
- tysmfor1mfavorite
- smoothcriminal2
- jahajha
- shotofmemories
- quickshut
- lieawake
- freedom
- likeapartyonthelist
- 1bvisit1b
- 1billionvisit21drip
- eastercoda21
- helloworld2021
- somemorenewcoode
- isitthenewerayet
- hchgaming
- handsoftime
- gameon2021
- lovetofightastd
- thisisthenewestcode
- subtome
- subinferman
- incredibledayum
- likethegamepog2021
- 700mil
- updatebelike
- epicnew
- pert
- rainmen
- bigtim
- lateupdatendat
What are All Star Tower Defense codes?These codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, EXPs etc. The codes are sent out by the developers of the game after the game receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.
How to redeem the codes step by step?The steps to redeem the All Star TD codes in-game are pretty simple.
- Simply log into the game and locate a gear symbol at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- After you find the option, tap on it to enter the code
- Enter one of the active All Star Tower Defense codes
- Finally, press the button to claim the rewards.
How to grab more redeem codes?If you are looking for more All Star Tower Defense codes, then you can head to the official Discord server of the game where some exclusives are distributed randomly You can also follow the official All Star Tower Defense Twitter. And don't forget to check out this page as we constantly update it with new and active All Star Tower Defense redeem codes. Original Article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
