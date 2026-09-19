ASTD codes usually come with free items such as gems, rare skins, exp, and sometimes even units! The developers release them after a certain update or when there's an upcoming event. They can help out a lot. Just take a look at how many All Star Tower Defense codes have expired below, and imagine if you managed to grab each one.

Roblox fans already know that we have a lot of other guides. We've got articles covering all the active Shindo Life codes, Blox Fruits codes, or if you're a fan of action, Anime Fighting Simulator codes! All of them will get you some freebies each time you redeem one, allowing you to keep pace with other players a little easier.

Now, let's take a look at active codes for All Star Tower Defense, and below you can find a huge list of inactive ones as well.

Active ASTD codes

ReturnOfTheLobbies - 4,000 Gems, 150 Stardust

4,000 Gems, 150 Stardust ALateSummerAwaits - 4,000 Gems, 100 Stardust

- 4,000 Gems, 100 Stardust AwesomeBeginnerCode - 4,000 Gems, 50 Stardust, Otherworldly Pickle

- 4,000 Gems, 50 Stardust, Otherworldly Pickle FusionReborn - 4,000 Gems, 200 Stardust

4,000 Gems, 200 Stardust TheOverlordArrives - 4,000 Gems, 280 Stardust

- 4,000 Gems, 280 Stardust WhoInvitedThisGuy - free rewards

- free rewards tboicats - 3000 Gems, 170 Stardust



3000 Gems, 170 Stardust sorryfordelayandmonkeyking - 4000 Gems, 280 Stardust



4000 Gems, 280 Stardust yickadee - 2000 Gems, 230 Stardust, unit

2000 Gems, 230 Stardust, unit twete93dont - 140 Stardust, 2,000 Gems

140 Stardust, 2,000 Gems tungtungnobannersahur - 120 Stardust, 300 Gems

- 120 Stardust, 300 Gems fordanielxd - 57 Stardust, 67 Gems, Zero unit

- 57 Stardust, 67 Gems, Zero unit omgupdate2026 - 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems

- 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems cosmicrebel - 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems

- 170 Stardust, 2,700 Gems game11 - 100 Stardust, 300 Gems

100 Stardust, 300 Gems ultramicro - rewards

Expired codes

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How do you redeem the codes step by step?

Simply log into the game and locate the gear symbol at the top left corner of the screen

After you find the option, tap on it

Enter one of the active codes

You'll get rewards automatically if the code is correct, or a message if it's not

The steps to redeem the ASTD codes are pretty simple:

How to grab more redeem codes?