Heroes Online codes for free epic and rare spins

Heroes Online is a popular Roblox game heavily inspired by the hit anime series My Hero Academia. If you play it actively and are looking for the latest working Heroes Online codes to get yourself some free epic and rare spins, then your search ends here. In this post, we will share with you a list of all active Heroes Online codes. So, let's get right into it.

Currently working Heroes Online codes

Super7 - Rewards: seven epic free spins

Here is the list of all active Heroes Online codes:

Expires code:

TheLastOne - Rewards: twelve epic free spins

2kids - Rewards: five rare free spins

Bluebird - Rewards: three epic free spins

Tsukuyomi - Rewards: ten epic free spins

We will keep updating this post with new Heroes Online codes as and when they are released. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find the latest Heroes Online codes before others.

How to redeem codes in Heroes Online?

Launch Heroes Online and wait for the game to load

Go to the main menu and click on the codes button

Copy and paste any of the active Heroes online codes from above in the text area and press Enter

Enjoy you reward

Redeeming codes in Heroes Online is super easy. Here is how to do it:

About Heroes Online

Heroes Online is a popular Roblox game developed by Bloxxit Studios. It is inspired by the hit anime series My Hero Academia. In Heroes Online, you can either become a hero who fights for justice or a Villain who wreaks havoc.

As you progress, you have to upgrade your character to defeat anyone that comes your way. It features a vast open-world to explore filled with powerful bosses. You can also join hands with other players and form a team of five to win against others and climb up the leaderboards.

