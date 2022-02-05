Your Bizarre Adventure codes: February 2022
| Your Bizarre Adventure
Items including Rokaka, Arrows, and Cages can enhance your gameplay. Therefore, we have listed all the currently available Your Bizarre Adventure codes that will allow you to get these items for free.
Your Bizarre Adventure is based on an RPG theme and promotes spiritual abilities called STAND. It’s all about brawling with gang members on the street and getting mystic powers that enhance your combat skills.
Looking for more codes? Do take a look at our collection for some other trending Roblox titles.
With Halloween approaching, the game has rolled out a new update with content focussing on a variety of spooky events. During this event, you can collect as many Candies as possible and exchange them for rewards.
The event will run until the 11th of November and the Candies will be unavailable to use after it finishes. It also adds a bunch of new themes and costumes that are available to purchase from the store.
Currently working Your Bizarre Adventure codes
- All YBA codes have expired
Expired
- OMG700KLIKESily
- 600kLikesFTW
- 200kLikesBruh
- 100kSubsLesGOO
- YES150kSubs
- LUCKY_420k_LIKES
- 80kSubTHX!
- Thanks50k+Subs!!!
- 344k_Likes
- Thx30kSubs
- 325k_LIKES_DUB
- SubToUzuMores!!
- 262kSt
- Yay251k
- Yay242k
- Yay237k
- EXP4
- Le225kDub
- EXP3
- sryLeShutdownz
- SorryShutdowns
- EXP2
- ThxVeryDelicious
- Thx200k
- EXP1
- Thx188k
- GIMMETUSK
- Thx185k
- GiveMeSixPistols
- Nostalgic
- Test
- Star Infernasu
- UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN
How to redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes?
- Launch the game and locate the Menu
- Tap on it and head to Settings
- A box will appear, asking for codes
- Copy Your Bizarre Adventure code from the list above
- Paste it and hit enter to receive the rewards instantly