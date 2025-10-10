Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (October 2025)

You can get exclusive in-game rewards like free diamonds and cash by redeeming Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes and create the most delightful restaurant experience ever.

Updated on October 10th, 2025 - checked for codesIf you regularly play this experience on Roblox and are looking for active codes to get free diamonds, cash and other rewards, then you have landed on the right page. This is a list of all active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes and an explanation of how to redeem them.

Active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes

Gruffalo - 10 diamonds

- 10 diamonds subtoveddev - 250 cash

- 250 cash light it up - Wireframe lights

- Wireframe lights razorfishgaming - 250 cash

- 250 cash ocean - Dolphin

These codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes for Restaurant Tycoon 2 as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to avoid missing out on new codes.

Expired codes

10million - 350 Cash

350 Cash RT3 - 500 Cash

500 Cash EarlyBird - 10 Diamonds

10 Diamonds winter2024 - 10 Diamonds

10 Diamonds future - 10 diamonds

- 10 diamonds slimy - 10 diamonds

- 10 diamonds alien - 10 diamonds

- 10 diamonds sunset - 10 Diamonds

- 10 Diamonds underwater - 15 Diamonds

- 15 Diamonds billion - 20 diamonds

- 20 diamonds snowman - 20 diamonds

- 20 diamonds Luxury - 20 diamonds

- 20 diamonds hearts - 20 diamonds

- 20 diamonds meep - 20 Diamonds

- 20 Diamonds dino - 15 free diamonds

- 15 free diamonds newmap2020 - 15 free diamonds

- 15 free diamonds snowflake - 20 free diamonds

- 20 free diamonds presents - Use this code to get 20 Diamonds

- Use this code to get 20 Diamonds calamari - Use this code to get 20 Diamonds

- Use this code to get 20 Diamonds Bored - 15 free diamonds

- 15 free diamonds fall2019 - 20 free diamonds

- 20 free diamonds drinks - 20 free cash.

- 20 free cash. ghostlygreetings - 20 free cash

- 20 free cash spooky - 30 free diamonds

- 30 free diamonds paella - 25 free diamonds

- 25 free diamonds Luigi - 20 free diamonds

- 20 free diamonds goldenowl2019 - 30 free diamonds

- 30 free diamonds Parmesan - 10 free diamonds

- 10 free diamonds teamtrees - 25 free diamonds

- 25 free diamonds Bored - 15 free diamonds

- 15 free diamonds teamtrees - 25 free diamonds

- 25 free diamonds Parmesan - 10 free cash

- 10 free cash paella - 25 diamonds

- 25 diamonds drinks - 20 cash

- 20 cash ghostlygreetings - free 20 cash

- free 20 cash goldenowl2019 - free 30 diamonds

- free 30 diamonds Luigi - free 20 diamonds

- free 20 diamonds spooky - free 20 diamonds

How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?

Launch the game

Click on the shopping cart icon at the bottom of the screen

Click on the YouTube codes button at the top of the menu

Copy and paste any of the active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes from above into the text area

Press the claim button to collect your free reward

Redeeming codes is a simple process. But if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them:

