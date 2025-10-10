Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (October 2025)
You can get exclusive in-game rewards like free diamonds and cash by redeeming Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes and create the most delightful restaurant experience ever.
Updated on October 10th, 2025 - checked for codes
If you regularly play this experience on Roblox and are looking for active codes to get free diamonds, cash and other rewards, then you have landed on the right page. This is a list of all active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes and an explanation of how to redeem them.
You can always find similar Roblox content like Hospital Tycoon codes, Mining Simulator 2 codes and plenty of others that you can use to grab some freebies. Without further ado, let's take a look at the working codes!
Active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes
- Gruffalo - 10 diamonds
- subtoveddev - 250 cash
- light it up - Wireframe lights
- razorfishgaming - 250 cash
- ocean - Dolphin
These codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes for Restaurant Tycoon 2 as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to avoid missing out on new codes.
Expired codes
- 10million - 350 Cash
- RT3 - 500 Cash
- EarlyBird - 10 Diamonds
- winter2024 - 10 Diamonds
- future - 10 diamonds
- slimy - 10 diamonds
- alien - 10 diamonds
- sunset - 10 Diamonds
- underwater - 15 Diamonds
- billion - 20 diamonds
- snowman - 20 diamonds
- Luxury - 20 diamonds
- hearts - 20 diamonds
- meep - 20 Diamonds
- dino - 15 free diamonds
- newmap2020 - 15 free diamonds
- snowflake - 20 free diamonds
- presents - Use this code to get 20 Diamonds
- calamari - Use this code to get 20 Diamonds
- Bored - 15 free diamonds
- fall2019 - 20 free diamonds
- drinks - 20 free cash.
- ghostlygreetings - 20 free cash
- spooky - 30 free diamonds
- paella - 25 free diamonds
- Luigi - 20 free diamonds
- goldenowl2019 - 30 free diamonds
- Parmesan - 10 free diamonds
- teamtrees - 25 free diamonds
- Bored - 15 free diamonds
- teamtrees - 25 free diamonds
- Parmesan - 10 free cash
- paella - 25 diamonds
- drinks - 20 cash
- ghostlygreetings - free 20 cash
- goldenowl2019 - free 30 diamonds
- Luigi - free 20 diamonds
- spooky - free 20 diamonds
How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?Redeeming codes is a simple process. But if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them:
- Launch the game
- Click on the shopping cart icon at the bottom of the screen
- Click on the YouTube codes button at the top of the menu
- Copy and paste any of the active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes from above into the text area
- Press the claim button to collect your free reward