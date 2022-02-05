Anime Fighters codes: February 2022
Yen, luck, and damage boosts always come in handy, you can get them all through these Anime Fighters codes
Roblox and anime have become a trend now and Anime Fighters is arguably one of the best titles out there. You can get a little help from the Anime Fighters codes listed in this article and enjoy some freebies while adventuring in this colourful game world.
Exploration is the primary goal in Anime Fighter, where you set on a journey to find a fighter and train it to become the strongest. Multiple worlds are waiting to be discovered by you and each of them has a secret fighter that needs to be collected.
The story can change at any moment, as it entirely depends on your actions. The possibilities in this game are nearly endless. All you have to do is to be creative and come up with new ideas to make your gameplay fun and exciting.
Currently Working Anime Fighters codes
- KingdomFour - free rewards
- sulley1m - luck and damage boosts
- 700Klikes - boosts
- 2k22 - boosts and defence token
- otrademark - divine fruit
- Christmas
- HalfBillion
- 1MilFaves
Expired
- FlameCity
- cyclxnee – yen boost
- DivineColosseum - boosts
- thanks600k
- SlimeyIsland
- ThanksGiving
- AlchemyLand
- LuckIsland
- ShutdownCode
- SpookyIsland
- NinjaRaid
- DestinyIsland - luck and yen boosts
- Gold500k
- CrimeIsland - luck boost
- SCity - 15-minute luck and yen boosts
- Pog400k – 15-minute yen and damage boosts
- 200milcrazy
- Nice300k
- NewSulley750k
- Poggers100Mil
- Sub2Numerous
- Sub2foxpanda
- Sub2codenex
- Sub2Veyar
- RealDaireb
- BronzePiece_
- CurseHigh
- Thanks150k
- Insane200k
- SorryForShutdown
- Almost100k
- TicketCode
- Craftbug
- EmptyWorld
- UpdateDelay
- VirtualCastle
- Nice200k
- Yeet250k
- Sulley500k
- 100kRecord
- ChimeraIsland
- Almost100k
- Sulley300k
- Pog125k
- SlayerCorps
- Magic100k
- Super75k
- AttackOfGiants
- Awesome50k
- GhoulCity
- Lucky30k
- ChuggaChugga
- Sulley
- HeroAcademy
- EpicCode
- MegaLikes
- SuperLikes
- ManyLikes
How to redeem Anime Fighters codes?Follow the steps to easily redeem the Anime Fighters codes and claim the free stuff.
- Launch the game and wait a bit on the home screen until the Twitter icon pops up
- Tap on the icon and click on Enter Code box
- Copy one code from the list
- Press enter to receive the rewards
How to get more codes?Whenever the game reaches a new milestone, the developer sends out a new code on the official Roblox page. You can also follow and bookmark our page as we regularly keep it updated with active Anime Fighter codes.
