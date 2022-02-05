Anime Fighters codes: February 2022

Yen, luck, and damage boosts always come in handy, you can get them all through these Anime Fighters codes

Roblox and anime have become a trend now and Anime Fighters is arguably one of the best titles out there. You can get a little help from the Anime Fighters codes listed in this article and enjoy some freebies while adventuring in this colourful game world.

Exploration is the primary goal in Anime Fighter, where you set on a journey to find a fighter and train it to become the strongest. Multiple worlds are waiting to be discovered by you and each of them has a secret fighter that needs to be collected.

The story can change at any moment, as it entirely depends on your actions. The possibilities in this game are nearly endless. All you have to do is to be creative and come up with new ideas to make your gameplay fun and exciting.

Currently Working Anime Fighters codes

KingdomFour - free rewards

- free rewards sulley1m - luck and damage boosts

- luck and damage boosts 700Klikes - boosts

- boosts 2k22 - boosts and defence token

- boosts and defence token otrademark - divine fruit

- divine fruit Christmas

HalfBillion

1MilFaves

Expired

FlameCity

cyclxnee – yen boost

DivineColosseum - boosts

thanks600k

SlimeyIsland

ThanksGiving

AlchemyLand

LuckIsland

ShutdownCode

SpookyIsland

NinjaRaid

DestinyIsland - luck and yen boosts

Gold500k

CrimeIsland - luck boost

SCity - 15-minute luck and yen boosts

Pog400k – 15-minute yen and damage boosts

200milcrazy

Nice300k

NewSulley750k

Poggers100Mil

Sub2Numerous

Sub2foxpanda

Sub2codenex

Sub2Veyar

RealDaireb

BronzePiece_

CurseHigh

Thanks150k

Insane200k

SorryForShutdown

Almost100k

TicketCode

Craftbug

EmptyWorld

UpdateDelay

VirtualCastle

Nice200k

Yeet250k

Sulley500k

100kRecord

ChimeraIsland

Almost100k

Sulley300k

Pog125k

SlayerCorps

Magic100k

Super75k

AttackOfGiants

Awesome50k

GhoulCity

Lucky30k

ChuggaChugga

Sulley

HeroAcademy

EpicCode

MegaLikes

SuperLikes

ManyLikes

How to redeem Anime Fighters codes?

Launch the game and wait a bit on the home screen until the Twitter icon pops up

Tap on the icon and click on Enter Code box

Copy one code from the list

Press enter to receive the rewards

Follow the steps to easily redeem the Anime Fighters codes and claim the free stuff.

