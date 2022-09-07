Military Tycoon codes for free cash and credits (September 2022)

Military Tycoon is a popular Roblox fighting game developed by Infinity Interactive. In Military Tycoon, you play as a country and try to earn money to build military bases. You can capture fortresses, oil rigs, and even islands. However, to expand, you will need in-game resources such as cash and credits, and if you want to get some of it for free, you have come to the right place.

We will share with you a list of all active Military Tycoon codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as cash, credits, diamonds and much more. You can also check Custom PC Tycoon codes, and Twilight Daycare codes if you're looking for free gifts in other Roblox experiences as well.

Active Military Tycoon codes

ghostship - Use this code to get 25 diamonds/gems

- Use this code to get 25 diamonds/gems bugs - Use this code to get 500k cash

Expired codes

followers5k - Use this code to get 100k cash

- Use this code to get 100k cash 600klikes - Use this code to get 50k free credits

- Use this code to get 50k free credits 550klikes - Use this code to get 50k free credits

- Use this code to get 50k free credits f16 - Use this code to get 50k free credits

- Use this code to get 50k free credits hollidayu - Use this code to get 50k free credits

- Use this code to get 50k free credits newplane - Use this code to get 50k free credits

- Use this code to get 50k free credits lagfixed - 150,000 cash

- 150,000 cash Outage - 750K Cash

- 750K Cash freecash - 750K cash

- 750K cash battlecruiser - Free Cash

- Free Cash badegghunt - Free Cash

- Free Cash 24ktank - Free Cash

- Free Cash missiletruck - 150,000 Cash

- 150,000 Cash 300klikes - Free Cash

- Free Cash weakupdate - 250,000 Cash

- 250,000 Cash 110mvis - Free Cash

- Free Cash island - 50,000 Cash

- 50,000 Cash battleship - 150,000 Cash

- 150,000 Cash 100mvis - 350,000 Cash

- 350,000 Cash FlyingFortress - 150,000 Cash

- 150,000 Cash 90mvis - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward 500kfavs - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward 250klikes - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward 1mmembers - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward 80mvis - 10,000 Cash

- 10,000 Cash 200klikes - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward military2022! - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward 70mvis - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward WorldWar - a Free Reward

- a Free Reward ARTILLERY - 50,000 Credits

- 50,000 Credits Halloween - 30,000 Credits

- 30,000 Credits CREDITS - 10,000 Credits

How to redeem codes in Military Tycoon?

Launch Military Tycoon and wait for the game to load

Click on the thumbs-up button located on the left-hand side of the screen

Now copy and paste any of the active Military Tycoon codes from above in the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Military Tycoon and get free rewards:

Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes, or maybe you can check the best Roblox FPS games if you're looking for something within the same genre.