Military Tycoon codes for free cash and credits (September 2022)
Military Tycoon is a popular Roblox fighting game developed by Infinity Interactive. In Military Tycoon, you play as a country and try to earn money to build military bases. You can capture fortresses, oil rigs, and even islands. However, to expand, you will need in-game resources such as cash and credits, and if you want to get some of it for free, you have come to the right place.
We will share with you a list of all active Military Tycoon codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as cash, credits, diamonds and much more. You can also check Custom PC Tycoon codes, and Twilight Daycare codes if you're looking for free gifts in other Roblox experiences as well.
Active Military Tycoon codes
- ghostship - Use this code to get 25 diamonds/gems
- bugs - Use this code to get 500k cash
Expired codes
- followers5k - Use this code to get 100k cash
- 600klikes - Use this code to get 50k free credits
- 550klikes - Use this code to get 50k free credits
- f16 - Use this code to get 50k free credits
- hollidayu - Use this code to get 50k free credits
- newplane - Use this code to get 50k free credits
- lagfixed - 150,000 cash
- Outage - 750K Cash
- freecash - 750K cash
- battlecruiser - Free Cash
- badegghunt - Free Cash
- 24ktank - Free Cash
- missiletruck - 150,000 Cash
- 300klikes - Free Cash
- weakupdate - 250,000 Cash
- 110mvis - Free Cash
- island - 50,000 Cash
- battleship - 150,000 Cash
- 100mvis - 350,000 Cash
- FlyingFortress - 150,000 Cash
- 90mvis - a Free Reward
- 500kfavs - a Free Reward
- 250klikes - a Free Reward
- 1mmembers - a Free Reward
- 80mvis - 10,000 Cash
- 200klikes - a Free Reward
- military2022! - a Free Reward
- 70mvis - a Free Reward
- WorldWar - a Free Reward
- ARTILLERY - 50,000 Credits
- Halloween - 30,000 Credits
- CREDITS - 10,000 Credits
How to redeem codes in Military Tycoon?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Military Tycoon and get free rewards:
- Launch Military Tycoon and wait for the game to load
- Click on the thumbs-up button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Now copy and paste any of the active Military Tycoon codes from above in the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward
Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes, or maybe you can check the best Roblox FPS games if you're looking for something within the same genre.