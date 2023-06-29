Roblox: Crewmates codes (June 2023)

Crewmates is a popular Roblox title based on Among Us, created by Lionly Studios. It was released way back in 2020 and, to date, is amongst the most popular Roblox games. You have landed on the correct page if you are an active player looking for the latest Crewmates codes.

We will share the list of all working Crewmates codes you can use to get in-game freebies. Using the codes, you can get your hands on many skins for free that can be used to customize your character.

ACTIVE CREWMATES ROBLOX CODES

POPITSUS - Pop It rainbow skin

- Pop It rainbow skin SQUIDGAME - Squid Game pet and skin

- Squid Game pet and skin 100K - Suitcase pet, and a fancy suit skin

- Suitcase pet, and a fancy suit skin 999IQ - Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass

- Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass PUMPKINHEAD - Pumpkin hat

- Pumpkin hat MINICREWMATE - Mini crewmate hat

- Mini crewmate hat IMPOSTORPACK - Impostor skin and knife

Expired codes

Currently, no codes have expired.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CREWMATES?

The redemption process is quite easy. However, if you aren't aware of it, don't worry. Just follow the steps below to claim your freebies using the Crewmates Roblox codes.

Step 1 : Launch Crewmates on your PC or Smartphone

: Launch Crewmates on your PC or Smartphone Step 2 : Click on the gift box icon located in the upper left corner

: Click on the gift box icon located in the upper left corner Step 3 : Copy and paste any of the active Crewmates codes from above into the text box

: Copy and paste any of the active Crewmates codes from above into the text box Step 4: Click on the redeem button

That's it; as soon as you hit the redeem button, the reward will pop up on your screen and will be automatically added to your account.