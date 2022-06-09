Funky Friday codes for free animations and points (June 2022)

Funky Friday is a popular Roblox game based on the rhythm game, Friday Night Funkin. If you play it regularly and are looking for active Funky Friday codes, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Funky Friday codes that you can use to get loads of free animations and points.

For those of you that are playing other Roblox titles, we have prepared World Zero codes, Ultimate Tower Defense codes, and hundreds of other similar articles. Just look around. Without further ado take a look at all of the working Funky Friday codes!

Active Funky Friday codes

1yearscoop - One Year Scoop Microphone

- One Year Scoop Microphone 1YEARFUNKY - 1,000 Points

- 1,000 Points 2v2!! - Sakuroma Microphone

- Sakuroma Microphone CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - Cheesy Microphone

- Cheesy Microphone 1BILCHEESE - Cheese Animation

- Cheese Animation 9keyishere - 500 Points

- 500 Points MILLIONLIKES - The Radio Emote

- The Radio Emote 100kactive - 250 Points

- 250 Points Halfbillion - 500 Points

- 500 Points SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON - 300 Points

- 300 Points 250M - 250 Points

- 250 Points 1MILFAVS - Boombox Animation

- Boombox Animation 100M - 500 Points

- 500 Points 19DOLLAR - Rickroll Animation

Expired codes

XMAS2021 - Use this code to get Candy Cane Animation

We will keep updating this post with new Funky Friday codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

How to redeem codes in Funky Friday?

Launch Funky Friday and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter (red cart) located on the left upper side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Funky Friday codes from above in the text area

Click on the blue redeem button to collect your free rewards

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Funky Friday codes:

About Funky Friday