Funky Friday codes for free animations and points (June 2022)
Funky Friday is a popular Roblox game based on the rhythm game, Friday Night Funkin. If you play it regularly and are looking for active Funky Friday codes, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Funky Friday codes that you can use to get loads of free animations and points.
For those of you that are playing other Roblox titles, we have prepared World Zero codes, Ultimate Tower Defense codes, and hundreds of other similar articles. Just look around. Without further ado take a look at all of the working Funky Friday codes!
Active Funky Friday codes
- 1yearscoop - One Year Scoop Microphone
- 1YEARFUNKY - 1,000 Points
- 2v2!! - Sakuroma Microphone
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - Cheesy Microphone
- 1BILCHEESE - Cheese Animation
- 9keyishere - 500 Points
- MILLIONLIKES - The Radio Emote
- 100kactive - 250 Points
- Halfbillion - 500 Points
- SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON - 300 Points
- 250M - 250 Points
- 1MILFAVS - Boombox Animation
- 100M - 500 Points
- 19DOLLAR - Rickroll Animation
Expired codes
- XMAS2021 - Use this code to get Candy Cane Animation
We will keep updating this post with new Funky Friday codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.
How to redeem codes in Funky Friday?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Funky Friday codes:
- Launch Funky Friday and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter (red cart) located on the left upper side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Funky Friday codes from above in the text area
- Click on the blue redeem button to collect your free rewards