Adopt Me codes - Claim a bag of free Bucks (April 2022)

Are you looking for the latest and working Adopt Me codes? If yes, your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Adopt Me codes that you can redeem to get free in-game bucks and other items. So let's get right into it.

All of the Adopt Me codes

Currently, there are no active Adopt Me codes. We will update this list with new codes when they are released

Expired

SUMMERBREAK: Use this code to get 70 Bucks

SUMMERSALE: Use this code to get 70 Bucks

DiscordFTW: Use this code to get 70 Bucks

subbethink: Use this code to get 100 Bucks

GIFTUNWRAP: Use this code to get 200 Bucks

SEAcreatures: Use this code to get an item

1B1LL1ONV1S1TS: Use this code to get 200 Bucks

M0N3YTR33S: Use this code to get 200 Bucks

How to redeem codes in Adopt Me?

Launch Adopt Me and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter icon (redeem code icon), which is located on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Adopt Me from above in the text area

Click on the submit button to claim your reward

About Adopt Me

Adopt Me is a popular Roblox RPG developed by DreamCraft. In Adopt Me you get to raise and dress pets, decorate your house, and play with friends in a magical family-friendly world. Released way back in 2017, it's still one of the most popular games on Roblox, with over 30+ billion visits.

In Adopt Me You will enjoy its collecting mechanics, and you can also interact with other players. It's a simple yet fun game that offers a deep and playful experience.

