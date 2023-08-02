Rojutsu Blox codes for free spins, EXP and other gifts (August 2023)

Rojutsu Blox is a popular Roblox RPG. As always, we have a huge list of all active Rojutsu Blox codes that you can use to get free spins and other rewards.

So let's not waste any more time and get right into active codes for Rojutsu Blox.

Active Rojutsu Blox codes

Currently, there are no active Rojutsu Blox codes

Expired codes

!PremSpin7 - Premium Spin

- Premium Spin !PremSpin8 - Premium Spin

- Premium Spin !RegSpin5 - Regular Spin

- Regular Spin !RegSpin4 - Regular Spin

- Regular Spin !PrestCode7 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode8 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !ReColor7 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor8 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !RegSpin1 - Regular Spin

- Regular Spin !RegSpin2 - Regular Spin

- Regular Spin !RegSpin3 - Regular Spin

- Regular Spin !PremSpin1 - Premium Spin

- Premium Spin !PremSpin2 - Premium Spin

- Premium Spin !PremSpin3 - Premium Spin

- Premium Spin !ReColor4 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor5 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor6 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !PrestCode4 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode5 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode6 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode1 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode2 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode3 - 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

- 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !ReColor1 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor2 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor3 - Random Cursed Energy Color

- Random Cursed Energy Color !SpinCode5 - 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins

- 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins !EXPCode2 - 500,000 EXP

- 500,000 EXP !EXPCode1 - 500,000 EXP

- 500,000 EXP !SpinCode4 - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins !SpinCode3 - 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins

- 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins !SpinCode2 - 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins

- 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins !SpinCode1 - 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins

- 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins !Data2 - 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP

- 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP !ResetCode4 - a Stat Reset

- a Stat Reset !PremiumSpin4 - 20 Premium Spins

- 20 Premium Spins !Spin4 - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins !Spin3 - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins !ReBalance2 - 100,000 EXP

- 100,000 EXP !PremiumSpin2 - 15 Premium Spins

- 15 Premium Spins !Spin2 - 45 spins

- 45 spins !ResetCode2 - a Stat Reset

- a Stat Reset !ReBalance - 100,000 EXP

- 100,000 EXP !MobileFix1 - 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

- 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP !Spin1 - 50 spins

- 50 spins !PremiumSpin1 - 10 Premium Spins

- 10 Premium Spins !ResetCode1 - a Stat Reset

- a Stat Reset !ReKatana - free rewards

- free rewards !BloodCurse - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins !Parties - 50 Spins

- 50 Spins !OtherFixes - 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins

- 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins !FirstResetCode - Redeem code to Reset stats

- Redeem code to Reset stats !Curtain - free rewards

- free rewards !Upd3 - 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

- 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP !PlantUpdate - 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

- 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP !GiftsForAll - 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

- 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP !NewShop - 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen

- 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen !Fix2 - 45 spins

- 45 spins !Prestige - 60 spins

- 60 spins !Unique - 45 spins

- 45 spins !1MVisits - 50 spins

- 50 spins !Sorry - 75 spins

- 75 spins !20KLikes - 45 spins

- 45 spins !Rojutsu - 60 spins

- 60 spins !10KLikes - 30 spins

- 30 spins !Mobile

!PopularPage

!Update3

!MileStone

!Friends

!Update2

!Appreciation

!TestNoJutsu

!EarlyAlpha

!ClapItUp

We will keep updating this post with the new Rojutsu Blox codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

How to redeem codes in Rojutsu Blox?

Launch Rojutsu Blox and wait for the game to load

Press M and pick the 'Code' section from the right

Copy and paste any of the active Rojutsu Blox codes from above in the chat box

Hit enter to claim your free reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Rojutsu Blox codes

