Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (August 2022)

Anime Dimensions is a popular anime-themed Roblox title where you travel through your favourite anime dimensions and defeat bosses. If you play regularly and are looking for the latest working Anime Dimensions codes to get free gems, boosts, raid tokens and other rewards, you have come to the right post. We have created a list of all active Anime Dimensions codes. So let's get right into it.

Active Anime Dimensions codes

SEASON2 - free gems and boosts

- free gems and boosts BA131KUBRO - free gems and boosts

- free gems and boosts M1OC3H0I - 100 gems and free boosts

- 100 gems and free boosts MO1NA2RC9H - 100 gems and free boosts

- 100 gems and free boosts 1RAMU2RA7 - 100 gems and free boosts

- 100 gems and free boosts E1MP2E6ROR - 100 gems and free boosts

- 100 gems and free boosts PETS - free pet

Expired codes:

NOJ1280

600MVISITS - 600 gems and free boosts

RED - 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and free boosts

CRI125MSON - gems and free boosts

REAP1E24R - gems and free boosts

ALTER123 - gems and free boosts

M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 gems and free boosts

SOUND - 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and 20 minutes of free boosts

MO1N21KE - 100 gems and free boosts

ITABO120RI - 100 gems and free boosts

H11ANA9 - 100 gems and free boosts

11BESTB80Y - 100 gems and free boosts

NIGH7TMA1RE1

1NIL1IN6

ONEYEAR - 1600 gems and free boosts

C1HU1U5NI

PRI11EST4ESS

R1O1K3IA

oneyear

1SUS12KY

1PASTA11

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE

FLUFFY9

500MILLIONV

BESTBOY8

SUMMER7

KONEKI6

HALFTENGOKU

ONIMIL4

GEAR5

KONNOMIL3

MIL2MIKA

MIL1ALIS

SLIME

TYFOR1MILLION

10KMORETOAMILLION

20KMORETOAMIL

970COMBAT

STRONGEST

ESDEAF960

950SUNG

940NOJO

093000

92000

910KCOODE

100KTOAMIL

INFINITY

88880K

NOTSHORTCODE

SHORTCODE

HALF850K

840K840

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE

TITAN

TOOMANYCODES

WHOCARES810K

800KTHANKS

400MV

790ABCDEF

7809

770LUCKY

76054321

PETS2

750POGGER

740LUL

730KEK

UPDATE19

720

BOO710ST

SEVENHUNDREDYEET

CONTENTDELETED

680BOOSTO

12345670

650KNOICE

UPDATE17

660SPOOK

2022GIFT

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE

XMASGIFT

UPDATE16

630KNICE

620KSOMEHOW

610KFTW

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED

300MVISITS

CHRISTMASUPDATE

ALL590BOOSTS

5ITS8FREE0

UPDATE14

REW570ARD

560K789

UPDATE13

550K5555

540123K

UPDATE12

GUESSTHISCODEPLS

HALLOWEENUPDATE

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE

5TENKCODE

UPDATE10

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE

SOCLOSETO500KO

480K480KL

UPDATE9

WEREACHED470K

SOMEKINDOFCODE460K

UPDATE8

4FIDDY

444440K

THANKSFOR200MVISITS

GEEEM_430K

UPDATE7

THESPECIALCODE

410KGOFOR500K

400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE

UPDATE6

BOOOSTS_390K

3K8K0KCODE

ABC370KDEF

UPDATE5

OUTOFCODENAMES

350KALREADY

UPDATE4

LIKESSPEEDRUN

300KPOGGERS

SOCLOSETO300K

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

QUARTERMILCODE

1MLIKESWHEN

UPDATE1

SOMEHOWREACHED200K

ULTRALONGCODE175K

YAY150K

INSANE125K

YAY150K

NOWAY100K

SOMETHING75K

50KDROPS

TYFOR30K

20KADGIFT

FIRSTCODE

LAUNCH

How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions?

Launch Anime Dimensions and wait for the resources to load

Click on the code button (bird icon) located on the upper left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Anime Dimensions codes from above in the text area

Press enter or click on the go button to collect your free reward

