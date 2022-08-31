Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (August 2022)
Anime Dimensions is a popular anime-themed Roblox title where you travel through your favourite anime dimensions and defeat bosses. If you play regularly and are looking for the latest working Anime Dimensions codes to get free gems, boosts, raid tokens and other rewards, you have come to the right post. We have created a list of all active Anime Dimensions codes. So let's get right into it.
Active Anime Dimensions codesHere is the list of all active Anime Dimensions:
- SEASON2 - free gems and boosts
- BA131KUBRO - free gems and boosts
- M1OC3H0I - 100 gems and free boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H - 100 gems and free boosts
- 1RAMU2RA7 - 100 gems and free boosts
- E1MP2E6ROR - 100 gems and free boosts
- PETS - free pet
Expired codes:
- NOJ1280
- 600MVISITS - 600 gems and free boosts
- RED - 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and free boosts
- CRI125MSON - gems and free boosts
- REAP1E24R - gems and free boosts
- ALTER123 - gems and free boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 gems and free boosts
- SOUND - 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and 20 minutes of free boosts
- MO1N21KE - 100 gems and free boosts
- ITABO120RI - 100 gems and free boosts
- H11ANA9 - 100 gems and free boosts
- 11BESTB80Y - 100 gems and free boosts
- NIGH7TMA1RE1
- 1NIL1IN6
- ONEYEAR - 1600 gems and free boosts
- C1HU1U5NI
- PRI11EST4ESS
- R1O1K3IA
- oneyear
- 1SUS12KY
- 1PASTA11
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE
- FLUFFY9
- 500MILLIONV
- BESTBOY8
- SUMMER7
- KONEKI6
- HALFTENGOKU
- ONIMIL4
- GEAR5
- KONNOMIL3
- MIL2MIKA
- MIL1ALIS
- SLIME
- TYFOR1MILLION
- 10KMORETOAMILLION
- 20KMORETOAMIL
- 970COMBAT
- STRONGEST
- ESDEAF960
- 950SUNG
- 940NOJO
- 093000
- 92000
- 910KCOODE
- 100KTOAMIL
- INFINITY
- 88880K
- NOTSHORTCODE
- SHORTCODE
- HALF850K
- 840K840
- DOPEOPLEREADTHESE
- TITAN
- TOOMANYCODES
- WHOCARES810K
- 800KTHANKS
- 400MV
- 790ABCDEF
- 7809
- 770LUCKY
- 76054321
- PETS2
- 750POGGER
- 740LUL
- 730KEK
- UPDATE19
- 720
- BOO710ST
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET
- CONTENTDELETED
- 680BOOSTO
- 12345670
- 650KNOICE
- UPDATE17
- 660SPOOK
- 2022GIFT
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE
- XMASGIFT
- UPDATE16
- 630KNICE
- 620KSOMEHOW
- 610KFTW
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED
- 300MVISITS
- CHRISTMASUPDATE
- ALL590BOOSTS
- 5ITS8FREE0
- UPDATE14
- REW570ARD
- 560K789
- UPDATE13
- 550K5555
- 540123K
- UPDATE12
- GUESSTHISCODEPLS
- HALLOWEENUPDATE
- PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE
- 5TENKCODE
- UPDATE10
- 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE
- SOCLOSETO500KO
- 480K480KL
- UPDATE9
- WEREACHED470K
- SOMEKINDOFCODE460K
- UPDATE8
- 4FIDDY
- 444440K
- THANKSFOR200MVISITS
- GEEEM_430K
- UPDATE7
- THESPECIALCODE
- 410KGOFOR500K
- 400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE
- UPDATE6
- BOOOSTS_390K
- 3K8K0KCODE
- ABC370KDEF
- UPDATE5
- OUTOFCODENAMES
- 350KALREADY
- UPDATE4
- LIKESSPEEDRUN
- 300KPOGGERS
- SOCLOSETO300K
- UPDATE3
- UPDATE2
- QUARTERMILCODE
- 1MLIKESWHEN
- UPDATE1
- SOMEHOWREACHED200K
- ULTRALONGCODE175K
- YAY150K
- INSANE125K
- YAY150K
- NOWAY100K
- SOMETHING75K
- 50KDROPS
- TYFOR30K
- 20KADGIFT
- FIRSTCODE
- LAUNCH
How to redeem codes in Anime Dimensions?Anime Dimensions codes are pretty easy to redeem, but if you are new or unaware of the process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Anime Dimensions codes:
- Launch Anime Dimensions and wait for the resources to load
- Click on the code button (bird icon) located on the upper left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Anime Dimensions codes from above in the text area
- Press enter or click on the go button to collect your free reward
