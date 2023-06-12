Kaiju Universe codes (June 2023)

We’ve tested all the available Kaiju Universe codes and compiled all the working ones in the list below. So, if you have been looking for the latest codes, your search ends here. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when the developers share them, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on the latest offering.

Active Kaiju Universe codes

Currently, there are no active Kaiju Universe codes. We will update our list as soon as a new code arrives.

Expired codes

BmvSjWvPhl

DmjoAjJHcw

WcCfSnTwYN

TqWfKFHfFw

UeNmoCklyD

How to redeem Kaiju Universe codes?

Launch Kaiju Universe

Go to the settings (if you are already in-game, click on the menu button and then go to the settings)

Scroll down to the bottom

Copy and paste any of the active Kaiju Universe codes from above into the text box in front of the redeem codes option

Press Enter to claim your freebies

How to get more Kaiju Universe codes?

About the game