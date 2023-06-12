Kaiju Universe codes (June 2023)
Updated on: June 12, 2023 - Checked for new codes
We’ve tested all the available Kaiju Universe codes and compiled all the working ones in the list below. So, if you have been looking for the latest codes, your search ends here. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when the developers share them, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on the latest offering.
Active Kaiju Universe codes
- Currently, there are no active Kaiju Universe codes. We will update our list as soon as a new code arrives.
Expired codes
- BmvSjWvPhl
- DmjoAjJHcw
- WcCfSnTwYN
- TqWfKFHfFw
- UeNmoCklyD
How to redeem Kaiju Universe codes?Redeeming codes in Kaiju Universe is quite simple. Follow these steps to use the Kaiju Universe codes and get freebies:
- Launch Kaiju Universe
- Go to the settings (if you are already in-game, click on the menu button and then go to the settings)
- Scroll down to the bottom
- Copy and paste any of the active Kaiju Universe codes from above into the text box in front of the redeem codes option
- Press Enter to claim your freebies
How to get more Kaiju Universe codes?Bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new Kaiju Universe codes. Alternatively, you can follow the game’s official Twitter handle to get the codes directly from the developers.
About the gameKaiju Universe was released in 2019, and with over 850K Favourites and 420 Million visits is one of the most popular Roblox Games. It is a popular Roblox PvP and sandbox game published by Prometero Games. In Kaiju Universe, you play as a giant monster and fight against other online Kaijus, destroy buildings, level up and customise the strengths and weaknesses of your character. For more info about it, consult the Kaiju Universe tier list to get a better chance of learning about the Kaijus.
