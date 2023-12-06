Roblox: Anime Champions Simulator codes that you can use in December

Released earlier this year, Anime Champions Simulator has grown immensely popular on Roblox. If you are one of the avid players looking to get your hands on free diamonds and boost, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover all the Anime Champions Simulator codes you can use to get in-game freebies, including diamonds and various boosts.

In addition to the active Anime Champions Simulator codes, you can also find a step-by-step guide on how to use them. Like this guide, we also have the latest codes for Elemental Dungeons and Ultimate Football codes; but there are various other Roblox games that we have covered. Snoop around a bit and you'll probably find your favourite game in there.

ACTIVE CODES FOR ANIME CHAMPIONS SIMULATOR

WinterIsComing - 500 Diamonds and Boosts

- 500 Diamonds and Boosts PatientZero - 2K diamonds and Boosts

- 2K diamonds and Boosts TYBurger - 5K Diamonds and Boosts

- 5K Diamonds and Boosts Scrappy - 1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, and 500 Scraps

- 1K Diamonds, 1 Raid Chest Key, 1 Damage Boost, and 500 Scraps Tournaments - 2K Diamonds and other items

- 2K Diamonds and other items WOW100Mil - 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, and 2.5k Diamonds

- 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, 1 of each Boost, 1 Raid Key, and 2.5k Diamonds Gigantic - 2K Diamonds and several other items

- 2K Diamonds and several other items 100kFaves - 2.5k Diamonds, 10k Candies, and Boost items

Expired codes

ThisIsFine

SorryTourney

GiveMeLuck

TurkeyDay

ExtraDaily

EightLegs

TurnDown4What

ACSFoodEvent

WaitingGiantsTM

shutdown7052

shutdown705

SevenUp

Delayed

GiveMeDPS

SawbladeRaid

StayClassy

TrickOrTreat

HappyHalloween

Chainsaws

Gummybear

FixerUpper

SpookyGremlins

HappyHalloween

WoodBall

oTMSaveUs

FreeKeys

updateshutdown

thanks50mil

update3

towerstuff

MeltedIcecream

raidbuff

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN ANIME CHAMPIONS SIMULATOR?

If you are new to the game, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step on how to use Anime Champions Simulator codes and get freebies:

Step 1 : Launch Anime Champions Simulator

: Launch Anime Champions Simulator Step 2 : Go to the store by clicking on the shopping cart icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

: Go to the store by clicking on the shopping cart icon located on the left-hand side of the screen Scroll to the bottom

Step 3: Copy and paste any of the active Anime Champions Simulator codes into the text box and click the redeem button

Ensure you bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new working codes for Anime Champions Simulator, as we regularly update this post with new ones.