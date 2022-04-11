Mad City codes for emotes, skins and more (April 2022)
Updated on April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking for the latest working Mad City codes? We have got you covered. Here is a complete list of all active Mad City codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as emotes, skins and more. We will keep this post updated with new codes as and when they arrive, so don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently.
Active Mad City codesHere is the list of all active Mad City codes:
- BILLYBOUNCE - Billy Bounce Emote
- 0MGC0D3 - Green Dots vehicle skin
- 0N3Y34R - Birthday Fireworks vehicle skin
- 5K37CH - Sk3tchYT vehicle skin
- B34M3R - Sunbeam vehicle skin
- B3M1N3 - Hearts SPAS skin
- Bandites - Bandites vehicle skin
- D1$C0 - Disco vehicle skin
- KraoESP - KraoESP vehicle skin
- M4DC1TY - Black Hex AK47 skin
- Napkin - NapkinNate vehicle skin
- RealKreek - KreekCraft vehicle skin
- Ryguy - Ryguy vehicle skin
- S33Z4N2 - Frosty vehicle skin
- S34Z4N3 - Plasma vehicle skin
- S34Z4N4 - Purple Zebra vehicle skin
- STR33TL1N3 - Streetline vehicle skin
- T4L3N - Talon vehicle spoiler
- TH1NKP1NK - Pinky vehicle skin
- uNiQueEe BACON - MyUsernamesThis vehicle skin
- W33K3NDHYP3 - Monochrome vehicle skin
- datbrian - DatBrian vehicle skin
How to redeem codes in Mad City?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Mad City:
- Open Mad City and wait for the game to load
- Go to the in-game phone (it's the menu icon located on the bottom right-hand side of the screen)
- Click on the Twitter icon
- Copy and enter any of the active Mad City codes from above in the text area and click on the submit button to claim the reward
About Mad CityMad City is a popular Roblox open-world action game developed by Schwifty Studios. It was released in 2017 and since then has been played over two billion times. In Mad City, you have to choose between the power of good or evil. You can play as the police, a hero or a prisoner. You can either attempt to keep the city safe with the police officers and superheroes or you can add to the chaos as the prisoners.
