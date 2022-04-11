Mad City codes for emotes, skins and more (April 2022)

Are you looking for the latest working Mad City codes? We have got you covered. Here is a complete list of all active Mad City codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as emotes, skins and more. We will keep this post updated with new codes as and when they arrive, so don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently.

Active Mad City codes

BILLYBOUNCE - Billy Bounce Emote

- Billy Bounce Emote 0MGC0D3 - Green Dots vehicle skin

- Green Dots vehicle skin 0N3Y34R - Birthday Fireworks vehicle skin

- Birthday Fireworks vehicle skin 5K37CH - Sk3tchYT vehicle skin

- Sk3tchYT vehicle skin B34M3R - Sunbeam vehicle skin

- Sunbeam vehicle skin B3M1N3 - Hearts SPAS skin

- Hearts SPAS skin Bandites - Bandites vehicle skin

- Bandites vehicle skin D1$C0 - Disco vehicle skin

- Disco vehicle skin KraoESP - KraoESP vehicle skin

- KraoESP vehicle skin M4DC1TY - Black Hex AK47 skin

- Black Hex AK47 skin Napkin - NapkinNate vehicle skin

- NapkinNate vehicle skin RealKreek - KreekCraft vehicle skin

- KreekCraft vehicle skin Ryguy - Ryguy vehicle skin

- Ryguy vehicle skin S33Z4N2 - Frosty vehicle skin

- Frosty vehicle skin S34Z4N3 - Plasma vehicle skin

- Plasma vehicle skin S34Z4N4 - Purple Zebra vehicle skin

- Purple Zebra vehicle skin STR33TL1N3 - Streetline vehicle skin

- Streetline vehicle skin T4L3N - Talon vehicle spoiler

- Talon vehicle spoiler TH1NKP1NK - Pinky vehicle skin

- Pinky vehicle skin uNiQueEe BACON - MyUsernamesThis vehicle skin

- MyUsernamesThis vehicle skin W33K3NDHYP3 - Monochrome vehicle skin

- Monochrome vehicle skin datbrian - DatBrian vehicle skin

Here is the list of all active Mad City codes:

How to redeem codes in Mad City?

Open Mad City and wait for the game to load

Go to the in-game phone (it's the menu icon located on the bottom right-hand side of the screen)

Click on the Twitter icon

Copy and enter any of the active Mad City codes from above in the text area and click on the submit button to claim the reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Mad City:

About Mad City

Take a look at the rest of our Roblox codes