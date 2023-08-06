Tower Blitz codes (August 2023)

Are you searching for Tower Blitz codes? If the answer is yes, you have come to the right place. This post contains the latest Tower Blitz codes you can use to get free tokens, points and skins. We will also regularly update this post with new codes, so bookmark this page to make sure you get all the freebies on offer.

Active Tower Blitz codes

100k - free rewards

Expired codes

kugelblitz - Use this code to get five free points

- Use this code to get five free points returnoftheking - Use this code to get 400 Tokens

- Use this code to get 400 Tokens odeOfAutumn - Use this code to get 300 Tokens

- Use this code to get 300 Tokens dreamfromfortnite - Use this code to get a Tech Blade Skin

- Use this code to get a Tech Blade Skin businessfixes - Use this code to get 300 Tokens

How to redeem Tower Blitz codes?

Launch Tower Blitz on your PC or Mobile

Click on the Twitter bird icon (codes button) located in the bottom left corner of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Tower Blitz codes into the text box

Click on the use button to claim your free rewards

About the game

As the name suggests, Tower Blitz is a popular Roblox tower defence developed by Hoxeagon Development Community. In Tower Blitz, you team up with other players and defeat many waves of invaders. There are various maps to choose from and play on. There are also three levels of difficulty - Normal, Hard and Expert. Once a round ends, you gain EXP and tokens, which help you level up and buy towers, and skin crates required to unlock new maps.