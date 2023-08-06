Tower Blitz codes (August 2023)
Updated on: August 06, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Are you searching for Tower Blitz codes? If the answer is yes, you have come to the right place. This post contains the latest Tower Blitz codes you can use to get free tokens, points and skins. We will also regularly update this post with new codes, so bookmark this page to make sure you get all the freebies on offer.
Active Tower Blitz codes
- 100k - free rewards
Expired codes
- kugelblitz - Use this code to get five free points
- returnoftheking - Use this code to get 400 Tokens
- odeOfAutumn - Use this code to get 300 Tokens
- dreamfromfortnite - Use this code to get a Tech Blade Skin
- businessfixes - Use this code to get 300 Tokens
How to redeem Tower Blitz codes?If you have been playing Tower Blitz for a while, you are probably already aware of the redemption process. But if you are new, don’t worry. Just follow the steps below to redeem Tower Blitz codes:
- Launch Tower Blitz on your PC or Mobile
- Click on the Twitter bird icon (codes button) located in the bottom left corner of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Tower Blitz codes into the text box
- Click on the use button to claim your free rewards