Custom PC Tycoon codes for free parts (September 2022)

Custom PC Tycoon is a popular Roblox building game developed and published by Fallen Worlds. As the name suggests, in Custom PC Tycoon you must build custom PCs and sell them for cash, buy better PC parts and repeat the process until you create the most powerful rig.

If you have been looking for Custom PC Tycoon codes to get your hands on free in-game items such as a motherboard, CPU, PSU, fans and other parts, then your search ends here. In this post, we will share a list of all working Custom PC Tycoon codes.

Active Custom PC Tycoon codes

70K Likes - Use this code to get a PC Part

- Use this code to get a PC Part GamingDan - Use this code to get a PC Parts

- Use this code to get a PC Parts April Fool s - Use this code to get a PC Parts

s - Use this code to get a PC Parts Lunar - Use this code to get a 3000W Tiger PSU

- Use this code to get a 3000W Tiger PSU 7M Visits - Use this code to get a SP 5CE Motherboard

- Use this code to get a SP 5CE Motherboard 30K Likes - Use this code to get a 6Bit V0 CPU

- Use this code to get a 6Bit V0 CPU NewUpdate - Use this code to get a 1,500 Cash

- Use this code to get a 1,500 Cash 5M visits - Use this code to get a Fusion cooler

- Use this code to get a Fusion cooler Merry Christmas - Use this code to get Fans

- Use this code to get Fans Supportive - Use this code to get a Nightcore Case

- Use this code to get a Nightcore Case FirstMilestone - Use this code to get a free part

- Use this code to get a free part LikePower - Use this code to get a free part

- Use this code to get a free part 7k Likes - Use this code to get RAM

- Use this code to get RAM 3k likes - Use this code to get Memory

- Use this code to get Memory 400k visits! - Use this code to get RAM

- Use this code to get RAM Fan Power - Use this code to get Whoosh Cooling

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired Custom PC Tycoon codes.

How to redeem codes in Custom PC Tycoon?

Launch Custom PC Tycoon and wait for the resources to load

Click on the settings button located on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Custom PC Tycoon codes from above in the text area

Press enter to collect your free rewards

